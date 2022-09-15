Southeast Iowa will feel like summer one more time before the official changing of the seasons later this week. The National Weather Service is predicting high temperatures Tuesday around the KCII listening area to rise into the low 90s with 93 degrees the forecast high for the city of Washington. The record high temperature for the city on September 20th is 94, set in 2018. Tuesday’s heat index is projected to be 95 degrees or higher in the afternoon hours. The forecast for the rest of the week shows temperatures dropping to the 60s by Friday with a chance of showers before rebounding into the low 70s with sunshine over the weekend. Fall officially arrives Thursday, September 22nd.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO