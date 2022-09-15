Read full article on original website
City Council Preview
The Washington City Council will meet in regular session this week. The council will conduct a third and final reading for proposed changes to parking and street regulations and changes to the snow ban parking ordinance and the snow emergency policy. The Council will meet Tuesday, September 20th at 6:00...
New Washington County Designee Assigned to the Heritage Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors
At the September 13th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously approved the designation of a new Washington County representative on the Heritage Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors. Karri Fisher, the Nursing Director at Washington County Public Health and Home Care, is the new Washington County representative and will replace Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Richard Young on the board of directors.
Changes Coming to Washington Community School District Early Retirement Policy
At the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board held a discussion talking about possible changes and adjustments that could be made to the early retirement plan. The changes will possibly undergo a vote at the next school board meeting, which will be held on October 12th at 7:00 pm.
IEDA Board Approves Assistance for Two Local Startups
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved innovation funding in support of four startups, including a pair of businesses in Brighton and Wayland. The Agenda. Period, Inc., of Brighton, created an application to better understand the four phases of an individual’s menstrual cycle. The planning system and educational resources are designed to help improve health and productivity. They were awarded a $25,000 loan for product refinement, market planning, and entry activities.
Washington Page Willie Stone
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Willie Stone, the Superintendent of the Washington Community Schools, about some of the changes that could be coming to the district’s early retirement policy. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Wanted Man in Washington County Arrested in Johnson County
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Iowa City Police Department that they had a man wanted out of Washington County in custody. Fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast was arrested on a Washington County warrant after his pre-trial release was revoked after he missed his pretrial release meeting.
St. Louis Man Arrested on Washington County Weapons Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report that they had a man in custody wanted on an Iowa State Patrol warrant. Thirty-eight-year-old Shaun Emmanuel Wade of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested for Trafficking Stolen Weapons, Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, and Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons.
Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour Comes to Southeast Iowa
Before 1896 the rule for driving a light locomotive, which is what cars were called back then, was a speed limit of 4 miles per hour and there was a requirement to have a person walk in front of the vehicle with a red flag. The flag waver’s job was to let people know that the dangerous vehicle was coming. In 1896, the speed limit was raised to 14 mph and the need for a flag waver was abolished.
Traffic Violation Leads to Arrest in Henry County
On Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near mile marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was discovered that 32-year-old Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval of Ottumwa currently held a suspended driving status...
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Burlington Man Arrested For Attempted Murder in Louisa County
Sunday morning, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a kidnapping involving an armed and dangerous suspect. It was determined that at approximately 5:40a.m. 31-year-old Wesley Chamblee of Burlington had kidnapped a female subject and fled the city. Just before 7a.m. Louisa County Dispatch received a 911 call that a 28-year-old female had been shot and ran to a residence on Lake Road in the 9000 grid of County Road X61. The victim told officers that she was shot attempting to escape from Chamblee. She was transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for a single gunshot wound and is expected to recover.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA POLICE CHIEF BEN BOEKE DENIES INVOLVEMENT WITH OATH KEEPERS
Last Wednesday, a report by the Associated Press listed Oskaloosa Police Chief Benjamin Boeke as one of at least 373 members of law enforcement contained in leaked membership lists from the far-right organization called the Oath Keepers. When the No Coast Network contacted chief Boeke for comment, he was unavailable for a phone call, but did respond with the following statement:
September Heat Wave to Lead Into Fall
Southeast Iowa will feel like summer one more time before the official changing of the seasons later this week. The National Weather Service is predicting high temperatures Tuesday around the KCII listening area to rise into the low 90s with 93 degrees the forecast high for the city of Washington. The record high temperature for the city on September 20th is 94, set in 2018. Tuesday’s heat index is projected to be 95 degrees or higher in the afternoon hours. The forecast for the rest of the week shows temperatures dropping to the 60s by Friday with a chance of showers before rebounding into the low 70s with sunshine over the weekend. Fall officially arrives Thursday, September 22nd.
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
Washington Volleyball Winless at Ottumwa Invite
The Washington Demons volleyball team was unable to break up their losing streak over the weekend, dropping all four of their matches at the Ottumwa Invitational Saturday. After pushing Mount Pleasant to three sets but still falling, Washington fell in straight sets to Burlington, Eddyville-Blakesburg and Fairfield. Freshman hitter Leighton...
Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection
It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
KWQC
2 killed in three-vehicle crash Friday night
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Two men were killed in a three-truck accident Friday night in Rock Island County, according to Illinois State Police. Officials say a 2017 Black Chevrolet Truck, a 2020 White Ford Truck, 2015 Silver GMC Truck were all traveling westbound on Interstate 280 near milepost 16 when at 10:02 p.m. the Chevrolet Truck stopped in the right lane for an unknown reason. This caused the front end of the Ford Truck to hit the back end of the Chevrolet, and the front end of the GMC truck to hit the rear end of the Ford, according to a press release.
