ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Lebanese dance group Mayyas has won Season 17 of America's Got Talent .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1aTY_0hwOo7RS00
"America's Got Talent" host Sofia Vergara poses with dance troupe Mayyas and its choreographer Nadim Cherfan. Photo by Trae Patton/NBC

The troupe took home the $1 million grand prize and will join the cast of America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino.

"From the moment I first saw the Mayyas, their act was spectacular and gave me goosebumps," judge Sofia Vergara said Wednesday.

"Their coordinated choreography was the most beautiful, creative dancing I have ever seen. Each time they competed, they continued to outdo themselves. Their empowering performances have earned them the ultimate title and I'm so proud of them and can't wait to see what they do next."

The Mayyas is an alternative dance crew made up of 36 Lebanese women of different ages. The troupe was founded by choreographer Nadim Cherfan.

Season 17's other judges are Simon Cowell , Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum .

Terry Crews was the host.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 29

Prarie Dawg
5d ago

America's Got Talent these dancers aren't even American the show should be open only to American otherwise call it the world's Got Talent

Reply(3)
32
Morningglory
5d ago

I thought this was America's Got Talent?

Reply
12
Related
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’

America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
PASADENA, CA
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall

Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Terry Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#United States#Lebanese#Trae Patton#Casino#Upi Com
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Says She’ll Never Do a Cover After Criticism From Judges

There are still more than 20 contestants left waiting to see whether or not they’ve made it to the season 17 finale of America’s Got Talent. Nevertheless, the show’s final episode is still rapidly approaching. This year’s installment of America’s Got Talent has introduced us to a multitude of immensely talented singers. Shining stars include country music acts Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. Meanwhile, though, other stars, including 17-year-old singer Mia Morris, have also made a name for themselves. Now, ahead of the AGT season finale, Morris revealed why she’s vowed to only perform original songs.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
450K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy