6 alumni honored with HAA Award for exceptional service
Since 1990, the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) has bestowed the HAA Award to distinguished alumni in recognition of their remarkable service to Harvard University through leadership and engagement activities. Continuing this tradition, the HAA has announced six recipients of the 2022 HAA Awards: Janet Nezhad Band ’83, M.B.A. ’89, J.D. ’90; David Battat ’91; Marion Dry ’73; Roger A. Fairfax Jr. ’94, J.D. ’98; Marlene Rehkamp O’Brien ’82, J.D. ’85; and Margaret M. Wang ’09.
Solemn stewardship
A report by the Steering Committee on Human Remains in University Museum Collections was released by President Larry Bacow on Thursday in a message to the University community. It urges the creation of policies and mechanisms to guide decisions on the ethical handling of human remains in museum collections, which...
John Bizjak is the Robert and Maria Lowdon Chair in Finance and Professor of Finance at Texas Christian University Neeley School of Business. This post is based on a recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Finance, by Prof. Bizjak; Swaminathan Kalpathy, Associate Professor of Finance; Vassil Mihov, Associate Professor and Beasley Fellow in Finance; and Jue Ren, Assistant Professor of Finance, all at Texas Christian University Neeley School of Business.
‘If you stay the same in everything you do as things around you are changing, eventually you’re going to hit a wall. You just have to adapt and evolve and change.’
Head football coach Tim Murphy has led the Crimson to nine Ivy League championships, three unbeaten seasons, and a 186-83 record in 28 years, becoming the winningest coach in Ivy League history last fall. Not bad for a guy who almost didn’t become a college coach — in fact, for someone who wasn’t even planning to go to college (never mind graduate school). Murphy’s life has had a few twists and spins — married for more than three decades, he still hasn’t been on a honeymoon, and not for lack of trying.
