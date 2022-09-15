ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, GA

Minor Injuries Reported After A School Bus Crash In Jasper (Pickens County, GA)

 5 days ago

Officials reported minor injuries after a school bus crash in Jasper. The Pickens County school bus, with 30 onboard, was struck by another vehicle.

The crash happened in the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at [..]

