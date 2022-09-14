Missing Stillwater man located in Fayetteville

STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe.

Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at the Stillwater Valero Short Stop Gas Station near 6th St and S Monroe St around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Jordan’s phone was tracked by Stillwater Police, and it indicated that the phone was in Fayetteville, Ark. at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday. Jordan’s phone and GPS has been turned off since the last track, according to Stillwater Police. Fayetteville Police checked the area of Jordan’s last location, but they were unable to find Jordan.

Jordan was last seen wearing a maroon/pink North Face t-shirt, black/grey athletic shorts and black rubber Birkenstocks. He drives a 2009 white Ford F-150 with a Red Musocgee Creek Nation tag #B4W05. The front license plate has a black background with the orange OSU bucking bronco and the back window has a white ΣΧ on top middle and a white OSU sticker on the bottom left.

He is described to have brown hair and green eyes. He is 5′10″ and weighs 175 lbs.

If you have any information on Jordan’s whereabouts, you can contact Stillwater Police at (405)-372-4171 or their tipline at (405)-533-8477.

©2022 Cox Media Group