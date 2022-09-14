Gov. Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation To Unlock Resources To Assist Asylum Seekers

Read full article on original website
IDPH Reports Strong Demand in Illinois for Updated Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccinations
Public Health Officials Announce 17,584 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week; More than 188,000 Illinoisans have Received New Bivalent Booster. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that about 188,800 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines since they were authorized for use at the beginning of September. Data indicates that daily vaccination numbers have jumped to the highest level seen since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant. The announcement comes as 66 counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID-19. IDPH is reporting 17,584 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 deaths since September 9, 2022.
Gov Pritzker Adjusts COVID-19 Requirements
Governor Pritzker is adjusting COVID-19 requirements in Illinois. Pritzker has updated testing requirements for school and childcare personnel, rescinding the requirement that unvaccinated employees in these sectors test twice weekly. This change goes into effect today and is in line with the CDC.
Two Illinois Lawmakers Share Opposing Thoughts On SAFE-T Act
Two Illinois lawmakers discuss the SAFE T Act, which is set to go into effect on Jan 1. Both lawmakers offer different opinions on what they believe will change for Illinois once enacted. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T, Act, was approved by the previous General Assembly in 2021. The bill makes several changes, including the elimination of cash bail. The Act has led to both outrage against and strong support for the measure from the public. State Rep. Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, said that Democrats sneakily passed the measure, leaving little time for its opponents to debate it.
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols in Marion and Effingham Counties
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Effingham County during October. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
Illinois Unemployment Rate Up Slightly
Illinois’ unemployment rate is up slightly. The state’s Department of Employment Security says the jobless rate rose point-one percent last month to four-point-five percent. Non-farm payroll jobs did jump by more than five-thousand in August.
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols in Fayette and Marion Counties
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during October. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
ISP K9 Odin Has Received Donation Of Body Armor
Illinois State Police K9 Odin has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Odin’s vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, IL and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Richland and Clay Counties
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Richland and Clay County during October. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
City Of St. Elmo Also Has Police Agreement With Ramsey
On Monday, the Village of Brownstown and the City of St. Elmo officially signed an intergovernmental agreement that will have St. Elmo provide police protection for Brownstown. And, St. Elmo also has an agreement with the Village of Ramsey. St. Elmo Mayor Kim Baron says their agreement with Ramsey is a little different.
