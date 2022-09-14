Gov. Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation To Unlock Resources To Assist Asylum Seekers

Public Health Officials Announce 17,584 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week; More than 188,000 Illinoisans have Received New Bivalent Booster. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that about 188,800 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines since they were authorized for use at the beginning of September. Data indicates that daily vaccination numbers have jumped to the highest level seen since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant. The announcement comes as 66 counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID-19. IDPH is reporting 17,584 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 deaths since September 9, 2022.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO