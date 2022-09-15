ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville is still locked in a stalemate on what to do next about the town’s finances between the town’s mayor and the town council. Zionsville is one of only two towns in Indiana that have a mayor, which means their town government operates under a unique set of rules under state law. Town council president Jason Plunkett (R) tells WISH-TV that the mayor, Emily Styron (D), has been spending town money without approval from the town council, so much so that the town’s checkbook is way out of whack.

