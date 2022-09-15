Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Who killed Ann? Distant relative still seeking justice 45 years later
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.”
readthereporter.com
Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County
Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
Fox 59
IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans
INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readthereporter.com
Shaffer wonders why Brainard has chosen to leave office
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
munciejournal.com
YMCA Sells Downtown Facility to City of Muncie
MUNCIE, IN — Working toward building a new, state-of-the art community recreation center, The YMCA of Muncie has sold its Downtown facility to the City of Muncie with a lease-back clause. The sale was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Muncie Redevelopment Commission meeting. “Partnering with the City in...
WIBC.com
Zionsville Mayor, Town Council Stuck In Stalemate Over Town’s Finances
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville is still locked in a stalemate on what to do next about the town’s finances between the town’s mayor and the town council. Zionsville is one of only two towns in Indiana that have a mayor, which means their town government operates under a unique set of rules under state law. Town council president Jason Plunkett (R) tells WISH-TV that the mayor, Emily Styron (D), has been spending town money without approval from the town council, so much so that the town’s checkbook is way out of whack.
Student tased during brawl outside Southport High School homecoming dance
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A student was tased after a fight broke out at the end of a Marion County high school homecoming dance Saturday night. At the end of the Southport High School homecoming dance, there was a fight in the parking lot that, Perry Township Schools said, was started by a student not enrolled in the school district.
RELATED PEOPLE
Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
readthereporter.com
49th annual New Earth Festival comes to Atlanta next weekend
The population of Atlanta is approximately 750, but next weekend this little northern Hamilton County town will see 70,000 to 100,000 visitors at the annual Atlanta New Earth Festival, which started in 1974. The Reporter had the opportunity to speak with event organizer Jennifer Farley about what visitors can expect...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
WISH-TV
Remains of 171 people left at coroner’s office to be laid to rest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of 171 cremated remains will be laid to rest later this month. The remains are from people who died in Marion County from 2006 to 2019 and were not claimed by family members. The coroner’s office says often there are no family members or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
indyschild.com
Farm Days at WonderTree Farm in Zionsville
My son and I visited WonderTree Farm in Zionsville on a recent “Saturday Farm Day.” We had heard a lot of buzz about this farm, and we were excited to visit. At the gate, we paid $10 to park, but then were given a $10 ticket to spend in their market. After parking, we walked through the market on the way to the farm. The market is chock-full of baked goods, tantalizing sweets and grass-fed meat.
‘She’s a fighter’: Grandmother shares Officer Seara Burton’s story
"I just really want other people to understand that even though she is an officer and very proud of being one, she's just another human being too," Jacque Burton said.
WISH-TV
2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?
Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
readthereporter.com
Royal victory at ‘Rocks Homecoming
WESTFIELD – The Hamilton Southeastern Royals and Westfield Shamrocks played in front of a packed crowd at Riverview Health Stadium for football Homecoming 2022. The visiting Class 6A No. 4 Royals were able to take advantage of the 6A No. 8 ‘Rocks’ three miscues and fended off the hosts late for a 26-21 Hoosier Crossroads Conference road win.
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
WLWT 5
Family speaks out, asks for continued support as Indiana officer remains in hospice
It’s been five weeks since Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head while on duty. Officer Burton has been in hospice care since Sept. 3, two days after she was taken off life support. Burton’s grandmother, Jacque, is now speaking out about how much her grandmother...
Current Publishing
City officials in Fishers are considering a possible increase in its food and beverage tax
The City of Fishers’ food and beverage tax could rise from 8 percent to 9 percent if a proposal is passed by the Fishers City Council following a public hearing in October. The tax would go toward funding a newly announced event center that would be part of the larger Fishers District development, according to Mayor Scott Fadness.
Comments / 0