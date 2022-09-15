ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapel, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Who killed Ann? Distant relative still seeking justice 45 years later

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.”
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County

Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans

INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Education
Lapel, IN
Education
City
Lapel, IN
readthereporter.com

Shaffer wonders why Brainard has chosen to leave office

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
munciejournal.com

YMCA Sells Downtown Facility to City of Muncie

MUNCIE, IN — Working toward building a new, state-of-the art community recreation center, The YMCA of Muncie has sold its Downtown facility to the City of Muncie with a lease-back clause. The sale was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Muncie Redevelopment Commission meeting. “Partnering with the City in...
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

Zionsville Mayor, Town Council Stuck In Stalemate Over Town’s Finances

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville is still locked in a stalemate on what to do next about the town’s finances between the town’s mayor and the town council. Zionsville is one of only two towns in Indiana that have a mayor, which means their town government operates under a unique set of rules under state law. Town council president Jason Plunkett (R) tells WISH-TV that the mayor, Emily Styron (D), has been spending town money without approval from the town council, so much so that the town’s checkbook is way out of whack.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Owens
Person
Bill Clark
Person
Mike Pence
WTHR

Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

49th annual New Earth Festival comes to Atlanta next weekend

The population of Atlanta is approximately 750, but next weekend this little northern Hamilton County town will see 70,000 to 100,000 visitors at the annual Atlanta New Earth Festival, which started in 1974. The Reporter had the opportunity to speak with event organizer Jennifer Farley about what visitors can expect...
ATLANTA, IN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Highschool#Politics Federal#The Homeland Security Act#The Department Of Defense#The Lapel Town Council#Fishersburg#Clerk Treasurer Tom Tudor#The Lapel Park Board#Hoosiers#Congress#A Board Of Review#Trinity United Methodis
indyschild.com

Farm Days at WonderTree Farm in Zionsville

My son and I visited WonderTree Farm in Zionsville on a recent “Saturday Farm Day.” We had heard a lot of buzz about this farm, and we were excited to visit. At the gate, we paid $10 to park, but then were given a $10 ticket to spend in their market. After parking, we walked through the market on the way to the farm. The market is chock-full of baked goods, tantalizing sweets and grass-fed meat.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
GREENWOOD, IN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?

Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
readthereporter.com

Royal victory at ‘Rocks Homecoming

WESTFIELD – The Hamilton Southeastern Royals and Westfield Shamrocks played in front of a packed crowd at Riverview Health Stadium for football Homecoming 2022. The visiting Class 6A No. 4 Royals were able to take advantage of the 6A No. 8 ‘Rocks’ three miscues and fended off the hosts late for a 26-21 Hoosier Crossroads Conference road win.
WESTFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy