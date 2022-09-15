ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, IN

readthereporter.com

Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County

Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory

Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

49th annual New Earth Festival comes to Atlanta next weekend

The population of Atlanta is approximately 750, but next weekend this little northern Hamilton County town will see 70,000 to 100,000 visitors at the annual Atlanta New Earth Festival, which started in 1974. The Reporter had the opportunity to speak with event organizer Jennifer Farley about what visitors can expect...
ATLANTA, IN
WIBC.com

Visiting The Apple Works

TRAFALGAR — As summer moves into fall, you might be looking for some ways to enjoy the seasonal shift. The Apple Works orchard in Trafalgar has many offerings that you can enjoy this coming fall. There, you can buy fresh apples, pick your own pumpkins, enjoy homemade treats like apple dumplings, and take advantage of the various activities on-site.
TRAFALGAR, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Middle Davids Candles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are, owners Dan and Tauria Caitlin. They are a family owned business located in Franklin, Indiana and offer a variety of candles. Visit their website here.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
ANDERSON, IN
readthereporter.com

Atlanta gets festive with Fall Market

Atlanta’s Fall Market hosted by Earthy Endearments, 155 W. Main St., was a big hit on Sept. 10. Earthy Endearments, Atlanta’s wedding venue, was filled with vendors and patrons. Thanks to some fine Paul Poteet forecasting, the market also filled the street. Even our friends at Mr. Muffin’s own Choo Choo Café were doing stiff business all afternoon. If you missed out, fear not – the winter version is coming. A Holiday Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.
ATLANTA, IN
readthereporter.com

Does this 16-year-old make more money than you?

The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Braden Weaver, a junior at Sheridan High School, makes $4,000 to $5,000 a month in sales. How, might you ask? He takes refurbished shoes and sells them for more than he paid for them.
SHERIDAN, IN
WISH-TV

Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Royal victory at ‘Rocks Homecoming

WESTFIELD – The Hamilton Southeastern Royals and Westfield Shamrocks played in front of a packed crowd at Riverview Health Stadium for football Homecoming 2022. The visiting Class 6A No. 4 Royals were able to take advantage of the 6A No. 8 ‘Rocks’ three miscues and fended off the hosts late for a 26-21 Hoosier Crossroads Conference road win.
WESTFIELD, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Blow On This – The Breathalyzer Was Invented in Indiana

According to DrunkDrivingPrevention.com, citing a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 1.5 million people are arrested for driving under the influence in any given year. While some individuals driving under the influence are easier for law enforcement officers to spot than others based on visual cues such as having a hard time keeping their vehicle in its lane, anyone pulled over for suspected drinking and driving is administered a field sobriety test which includes the use of a device created right here in Indiana — the breathalyzer.
INDIANA STATE

