Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Related
readthereporter.com
Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County
Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory
Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
readthereporter.com
49th annual New Earth Festival comes to Atlanta next weekend
The population of Atlanta is approximately 750, but next weekend this little northern Hamilton County town will see 70,000 to 100,000 visitors at the annual Atlanta New Earth Festival, which started in 1974. The Reporter had the opportunity to speak with event organizer Jennifer Farley about what visitors can expect...
WIBC.com
Visiting The Apple Works
TRAFALGAR — As summer moves into fall, you might be looking for some ways to enjoy the seasonal shift. The Apple Works orchard in Trafalgar has many offerings that you can enjoy this coming fall. There, you can buy fresh apples, pick your own pumpkins, enjoy homemade treats like apple dumplings, and take advantage of the various activities on-site.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Middle Davids Candles
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are, owners Dan and Tauria Caitlin. They are a family owned business located in Franklin, Indiana and offer a variety of candles. Visit their website here.
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
Newlyweds change out their camper tabletops
Justin and Nicki Kollar are fixing up their almost 30-year-old camper by getting rid of everything that was laminate and replacing it with wood.
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis | Sept 16-18
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
nomadlawyer.org
Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
readthereporter.com
Atlanta gets festive with Fall Market
Atlanta’s Fall Market hosted by Earthy Endearments, 155 W. Main St., was a big hit on Sept. 10. Earthy Endearments, Atlanta’s wedding venue, was filled with vendors and patrons. Thanks to some fine Paul Poteet forecasting, the market also filled the street. Even our friends at Mr. Muffin’s own Choo Choo Café were doing stiff business all afternoon. If you missed out, fear not – the winter version is coming. A Holiday Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.
readthereporter.com
Does this 16-year-old make more money than you?
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Braden Weaver, a junior at Sheridan High School, makes $4,000 to $5,000 a month in sales. How, might you ask? He takes refurbished shoes and sells them for more than he paid for them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
WISH-TV
Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
Grab a brew and a cat or dog too at upcoming adoption event in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS — If you love animals, are wanting a new furry friend or just simply enjoy giving a good boy or girl a scratch, there's an event happening that's right up your alley. Pet Friendly Services of Indiana, an organization with a mission to end euthanasia of adoptable dogs...
readthereporter.com
Royal victory at ‘Rocks Homecoming
WESTFIELD – The Hamilton Southeastern Royals and Westfield Shamrocks played in front of a packed crowd at Riverview Health Stadium for football Homecoming 2022. The visiting Class 6A No. 4 Royals were able to take advantage of the 6A No. 8 ‘Rocks’ three miscues and fended off the hosts late for a 26-21 Hoosier Crossroads Conference road win.
Student tased during brawl outside Southport High School homecoming dance
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A student was tased after a fight broke out at the end of a Marion County high school homecoming dance Saturday night. At the end of the Southport High School homecoming dance, there was a fight in the parking lot that, Perry Township Schools said, was started by a student not enrolled in the school district.
Blow On This – The Breathalyzer Was Invented in Indiana
According to DrunkDrivingPrevention.com, citing a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 1.5 million people are arrested for driving under the influence in any given year. While some individuals driving under the influence are easier for law enforcement officers to spot than others based on visual cues such as having a hard time keeping their vehicle in its lane, anyone pulled over for suspected drinking and driving is administered a field sobriety test which includes the use of a device created right here in Indiana — the breathalyzer.
Homeowners in Indianapolis will get a break on property taxes next year.
Most Marion County property owners will receive a credit on their Spring 2023 property tax bill to help alleviate a rise in prices. Property valued at $250 thousand or less will receive a $150 credit. Property valued between $250 and $400 thousand will receive $100 credit. Tim Rice lives in...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
Comments / 0