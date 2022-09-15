Read full article on original website
Road trips tonight for Rams & Rockets
The volleyball teams from Greene County and Paton-Churdan both have significant road trips tonight within their respective conferences. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Greene County Rams are 10-4 overall and 2-0 in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play. The Rams have the 90-plus miles to travel to Monroe to face PCM (5-11, 1-1). Greene County is enjoying its best volleyball season in more than a decade.
AC/GC Volleyball Has Another Home Meet Against Baxter Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team continues a seven game homestand tonight against Baxter. The Lady Chargers are coming off a second place finish in the AC/GC Invitational and will face a non-district opponent in Baxter who is (6-5) and on a three game losing streak. Head Coach Barb South tells Raccoon Valley Radio the nice stretch of home games has been helpfull for her team.
Career night for Patrick Daugherty
Patrick Daugherty had 143 rushing yards on 23 carries prior to Greene County’s Homecoming football game on Friday night. All the senior did on Friday was run for 234 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, all career bests. Behind an offense line that opened holes, and a hard-nosed running style, Daugherty helped the Rams to a 30-22 victory over Des Moines Christian at Linduska Field in Jefferson.
ADM Cross Country Solid in Home Meet
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers cross country competed in a home meet on Monday against multiple schools at the Hillcrest Country and both teams were able to put together some quality finishes, with the girls grabbing a 1st place finish out of ten teams and boys finishing 1st as well out of eight teams.
Edward Otto Schrader, 86, of Greenfield
Celebration of Life Services for Edward Otto Schrader, 86, of Greenfield will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Bridgewater Community Center in Bridgewater, Iowa. Pastor Mary O’Riley will officiate the service. A simple luncheon will be held immediately following the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Perry and ADM Homecoming Weeks End with Football Victories
The Perry and Adel-DeSoto-Minburn High School Homecoming weeks are over. Both homecomings ended on a positive note Friday night. The Perry Bluejays brought home a victory over the Des Moines Hoover Huskies 27-21. Perry celebrated its king and queen on Wednesday night with their coronation ceremony. This year’s Homecoming King was Jefry Gonzales and Queen was Lydia Olenjiczak. The couple shared their reactions after Wednesday evening’s announcement.
Week Ahead for Wildcats Athletics
This next week is going to be a busy one for Wildcats athletics, as Wednesday will be the only day without a game or meet. The boys cross country team starts off the week by heading to Adel for the ADM Cross Country Invitational, where a total of 8 teams will compete.
Several Jefferson Retailers Highlighted this Weekend
More fall decor and other items will be available at several locations across Jefferson this weekend. The Fall Roadtrippin’ on 30 is this Friday and Saturday where retailers in Jefferson, Carroll, Denison, Glidden, Maple River, and Arcadia will be open for everyone to enjoy shopping and getting ready for fall. The retailers in Jefferson that are participating include Eweniquely Yours, Country Blessings, Pickaway Americana, New Hope Bargain Shoppe, Sensibly Chic, Art on the Fly, Warm Wishes, and Junkyard Cafe with Chitty Chitty Bean Bean.
Judith Diane Chartier, age 76, of Carroll
Private family graveside services will be held Judith Diane Chartier, age 76, of Carroll. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may send memorials to: The Family of Judy Chartier.
Nora Jean Sayles Easter, 85, of Perry
Funeral services for Nora Jean Sayles Easter, 85, of Perry, will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Perry Bible Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery rural Dallas Center, IA. Memorials will be given to Perry Bible Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.Left to cherish Nora’s memory are her daughters, Kinda (Steve) Skea of Kansas, Karla (Jeff) Ruest of Michigan, and Kimberly Holcomb (Mike McCarty) of Ankeny, Iowa, sons Kevin Sayles of Churdan, Iowa, Keith Sayles of Gilbert, Iowa, and Kent (Nancy) Sayles of Grimes, Iowa. Nora has 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Grandchildren include Matthew and Andrew Skea, Cierra Tipton, Katie Dorsey, Brian and Sarah Sayles, Kristy Merignac, Brian Garcia, Kassie Munoz, Kianne Gonzalez, Colton and Chad Sayles and Quentin Mayes.Nora is survived by her husband of three years, Jim Easter.
Register for Panora Girl Scouts Tomorrow
There will be registration open for an organization that has a positive effect on girls to reach their goals. The Panora Girl Scouts will have in person registration at the Panorama Elementary School from 5:30 to 6:30pm tomorrow. The Girl Scouts creates an opportunity for girls to learn life empowering skills in a judgment-free environment. Also the Panora Girl Scouts is encouraging parents or guardians to donate their time as a co-leader or in other volunteer roles. All dues for a 2022-23 membership will be paid to the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa. For more information about the girl scouts registration visit here.
Stuart Chamber Started Planning For CyHawk Tailgate Again Next Year
The city of Stuart had a big turnout for the RVTV Tailgate that celebrated the annual Iowa State versus Iowa football game. Chamber of Commerce Member Nate Westre says they had an estimated crowd of 3,000 people who showed up throughout the day to downtown Stuart. Westre explains that this event is something they want to do whether or not RVTV comes back to Stuart.
Greene County Conservation Receives Two Large-Sized Donations
Recently, the Greene County Conservation Department received two large donations. Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio about 60 acres near Spring Lake Park was donated to the county and to be managed by the Conservation Board to be used as a wildlife refuge. Scheuermann notes there are not a lot of wildlife areas within Greene County and because of where the land is located along the East Buttrick Creek Watershed, the donation may also help another endeavor.
Record Highs Could be Set Tomorrow
Tomorrow the outdoor temperatures will be very hot. According to the National Weather Service, Greene, Dallas and Guthrie counties will be in the mid-90s come Tuesday. Weatherology Meteorologist Michael Karow says strong winds will be ahead of a cold frontal boundary that will drive up the temperatures. Karow points out once that cold frontal boundary from the Northwest goes through, daytime highs after the middle of the week will be vastly different.
Jefferson Bathhouse at Pool to Finally Undergo Some Renovations
A project that was once put on the shelf in Jefferson has been awarded and looking to start soon. The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Board put out bids for a bathhouse renovation project for two single family restrooms at the swimming pool. Only ne bid came back that was higher than the engineer’s estimate, and so the bid was not accepted and City Administrator Mike Palmer tells Raccoon Valley Radio what the parks and rec board did after that.
Guthrie County Supervisors To Take A Look At Iowa DOT Agreement
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet for their regular session today. The Board will consider for approval an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation and multiple delinquent property taxes for parcels in Guthrie Center, Casey, Stuart and Menlo. Other items the Board will consider are an Information Use Policy,...
Art on the Square Returns to Jefferson Saturday
A big event is coming up this Saturday in downtown Jefferson. Art on the Square will take place along Chestnut Street on the downtown square from 10am-4pm. Chair Ginny Showman tells Raccoon Valley Radio there are 15 art vendors, including fabric, jewelry, painters, photographers, ceramic and wood artists. Additionally, there will be food options, including food trucks; along with sidewalk chalk, art for kids and two musical acts.
Saturday Thunderstorm Brings Hail Near Minburn
A Saturday evening thunderstorm brought heavy rainfall and hail to parts of Dallas County. Raccoon Valley Radio’s Severe Weather Action Team interrupted programming to bring live coverage of a severe thunderstorm warning for central Dallas County at 8:30pm. There was lots of heavy rainfall and Dallas County Emergency Management Coordinator AJ Seely confirmed there was quarter-sized hail reported just southwest of Minburn. Following the storm, there were no immediate reports of damage. The warning was allowed to expire at 9:15pm.
Let’s Talk Dallas County (9/20/2022)-Perry Schools Superintendent Clark Wicks Part 2
Perry School District Superintendent Clark Wicks joins us for the second of our two part series.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panorama Homecoming
We discuss the 2022 Panorama Homecoming with the Student Council Sercretary and Advisor.
