Michael Alen Henley
5d ago
Has the poor baby been Crying? too late now chump. there'll be thousands of night of Tears later and I hope you seek Redemption with every one of them
Is nothing sacred? 3 hurt in drive-by shooting at teen's Bronzeville funeral, Chicago police say
Is nothing sacred? Resting in peace remains difficult for some as funeral violence continues.
Chicago shooting: 3 injured after shot outside South Side funeral home
Police say the men were standing near the street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
wjbc.com
UPDATE: Normal Police release more details on weekend shooting
NORMAL – Normal Police are releasing more details regarding a man who died from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. After a preliminary autopsy report from the McLean County Coroner’s Office, it was determined the 29-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened around 3:40 a.m....
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during argument in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 47-year-old was arguing with someone he knew around 10:22 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Race Avenue when they pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
fox32chicago.com
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side
CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
fox32chicago.com
3 injured in shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say two men and a woman all age 40 were shot around 1:19 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Dame Avenue. Each of the victims were shot in the leg and are in fair condition...
Homan Square shooting: Man shot in face, woman robbed at gunpoint on West Side, Chicago police say
CPD said the man was shot when he walked out of a restaurant early Monday morning.
West Woodlawn shooting leaves 4 shot, 2 fatally, on South Side, Chicago police say
The victims were on a front porch when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
abc57.com
Police: man follows victim home from casino before robbing her
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was accused of robbing a woman he had followed from a casino in Gary to her home in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Solomon Evans Jr., 54, was arrested on one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury and one count of armed robbery.
fox32chicago.com
Police investigate man found dead in car on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a vehicle in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., police found a 56-year-old man inside a car in the 1500 block of South Millard Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are investigating and found no visual...
nypressnews.com
Man found dead in garbage can in Roseland
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. At 7 p.m., the man’s body was found in a garbage can in the 100 block of West 110th Place, police said. A death investigation is under way. Further details...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old girl shot in the arm in Chicago's Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl was shot in the arm Sunday morning in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police say the girl was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 4400 block of South Wood Street around 4 a.m. when shots were fired. The victim was taken...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago gas station shootout leaves 2 wounded
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire at a gas station Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The pair was arguing just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when they started shooting at each other, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
2 injured, 1 fatally in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were standing on a front porch on Chicago's South Side in the Roseland neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. Police say around 10:16 p.m. the men were on a porch in the 200 block of East 113 Street when two other men opened fire. One...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows relative pushing 3-year-old boy into the water off Navy Pier, source says
CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy left in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier on Monday was pushed into the water by a relative, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times. The boy was pulled from the lake around 1 p.m. near the 700 block of...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while driving in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire while driving Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 38-year-old was driving his car around 8:29 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Honore Street when a gunman wearing all black started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
WAND TV
4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
fox32chicago.com
Building collapse injures multiple people on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Multiple people were injured during a structure collapse Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Several ambulances were sent to the structure, located at Washington Boulevard and Central Avenue, collapse around 9 a.m., fire officials said. Officials have begun searching for additional people who were...
WAND TV
16-year-old in stable condition after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night. According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found the...
