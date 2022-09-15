Read full article on original website
AC/GC Volleyball Has Another Home Meet Against Baxter Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team continues a seven game homestand tonight against Baxter. The Lady Chargers are coming off a second place finish in the AC/GC Invitational and will face a non-district opponent in Baxter who is (6-5) and on a three game losing streak. Head Coach Barb South tells Raccoon Valley Radio the nice stretch of home games has been helpfull for her team.
Road trips tonight for Rams & Rockets
The volleyball teams from Greene County and Paton-Churdan both have significant road trips tonight within their respective conferences. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Greene County Rams are 10-4 overall and 2-0 in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play. The Rams have the 90-plus miles to travel to Monroe to face PCM (5-11, 1-1). Greene County is enjoying its best volleyball season in more than a decade.
ADM Volleyball At Home Tonight
ADM Tigers volleyball is at home tonight as they welcome the Toreadors of Boone to town, in an intriguing matchup that will put the Tigers on the court for the first time in a week. Boone is 7-9 on the season while the home Tigers enter the match with a 11-1.
ADM Cross Country Solid in Home Meet
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers cross country competed in a home meet on Monday against multiple schools at the Hillcrest Country and both teams were able to put together some quality finishes, with the girls grabbing a 1st place finish out of ten teams and boys finishing 1st as well out of eight teams.
Career night for Patrick Daugherty
Patrick Daugherty had 143 rushing yards on 23 carries prior to Greene County’s Homecoming football game on Friday night. All the senior did on Friday was run for 234 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, all career bests. Behind an offense line that opened holes, and a hard-nosed running style, Daugherty helped the Rams to a 30-22 victory over Des Moines Christian at Linduska Field in Jefferson.
Week Ahead for Wildcats Athletics
This next week is going to be a busy one for Wildcats athletics, as Wednesday will be the only day without a game or meet. The boys cross country team starts off the week by heading to Adel for the ADM Cross Country Invitational, where a total of 8 teams will compete.
Lady Chargers Finish In Second Place In Home Tournament On Saturday
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team finishes in second place in their home tournament on Saturday. The Lady Chargers in pool play collected two victories over Glidden-Ralston in three sets along with defeating Nodaway Valley in two sets and then lost to Exira-EHK in three sets. ACGC was awarded the top seed going into bracket play. In the semi final round they defeated Colfax-Mingo in two sets advancing to the Championship. Glidden-Ralston was able to beat the Lady Chargers to win the championship in three sets. All tournament selections include Mersadez Richter and Sage O’Brien. Coach Barb South stated after the tournament she was extremely proud of the team battling in five matches in one day and the team did a great job of keeping up the energy and fighting for the wins.
Edward Otto Schrader, 86, of Greenfield
Celebration of Life Services for Edward Otto Schrader, 86, of Greenfield will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Bridgewater Community Center in Bridgewater, Iowa. Pastor Mary O’Riley will officiate the service. A simple luncheon will be held immediately following the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School Prepping For Homecoming With Festivities
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School will be celebrating Homecoming week with a lot of activities going on. For every day this week students will have dress up days that the public can take part in. Monday will be duo day. Tuesday will be anything but a backpack day. Wednesday the students will dress like a teacher and on Thursday it will be dress like Little Miss and Mister Day, and finally on Friday will be Charger pride day.
Let’s Talk Dallas County (9/20/2022)-Perry Schools Superintendent Clark Wicks Part 2
Perry School District Superintendent Clark Wicks joins us for the second of our two part series.
Stuart Chamber Started Planning For CyHawk Tailgate Again Next Year
The city of Stuart had a big turnout for the RVTV Tailgate that celebrated the annual Iowa State versus Iowa football game. Chamber of Commerce Member Nate Westre says they had an estimated crowd of 3,000 people who showed up throughout the day to downtown Stuart. Westre explains that this event is something they want to do whether or not RVTV comes back to Stuart.
Nora Jean Sayles Easter, 85, of Perry
Funeral services for Nora Jean Sayles Easter, 85, of Perry, will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Perry Bible Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery rural Dallas Center, IA. Memorials will be given to Perry Bible Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.Left to cherish Nora’s memory are her daughters, Kinda (Steve) Skea of Kansas, Karla (Jeff) Ruest of Michigan, and Kimberly Holcomb (Mike McCarty) of Ankeny, Iowa, sons Kevin Sayles of Churdan, Iowa, Keith Sayles of Gilbert, Iowa, and Kent (Nancy) Sayles of Grimes, Iowa. Nora has 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Grandchildren include Matthew and Andrew Skea, Cierra Tipton, Katie Dorsey, Brian and Sarah Sayles, Kristy Merignac, Brian Garcia, Kassie Munoz, Kianne Gonzalez, Colton and Chad Sayles and Quentin Mayes.Nora is survived by her husband of three years, Jim Easter.
Several Jefferson Retailers Highlighted this Weekend
More fall decor and other items will be available at several locations across Jefferson this weekend. The Fall Roadtrippin’ on 30 is this Friday and Saturday where retailers in Jefferson, Carroll, Denison, Glidden, Maple River, and Arcadia will be open for everyone to enjoy shopping and getting ready for fall. The retailers in Jefferson that are participating include Eweniquely Yours, Country Blessings, Pickaway Americana, New Hope Bargain Shoppe, Sensibly Chic, Art on the Fly, Warm Wishes, and Junkyard Cafe with Chitty Chitty Bean Bean.
Register for Panora Girl Scouts Tomorrow
There will be registration open for an organization that has a positive effect on girls to reach their goals. The Panora Girl Scouts will have in person registration at the Panorama Elementary School from 5:30 to 6:30pm tomorrow. The Girl Scouts creates an opportunity for girls to learn life empowering skills in a judgment-free environment. Also the Panora Girl Scouts is encouraging parents or guardians to donate their time as a co-leader or in other volunteer roles. All dues for a 2022-23 membership will be paid to the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa. For more information about the girl scouts registration visit here.
Large Crowd Learned A lot About History Of Stuart at Leaders, Legends and Characters Saturday
The Stuart Revitalization Group had a night of history for a large crowd Saturday night. The Leaders, Legends and Characters embraced the history of Stuart at the Saints Center basement. Local citizens in the community including Maso Hasty, Brenda Dudley, Katie Adams, Theresa Glass, Bill Sloss and Jim Rohert all...
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panorama Homecoming
We discuss the 2022 Panorama Homecoming with the Student Council Sercretary and Advisor.
Judith Diane Chartier, age 76, of Carroll
Private family graveside services will be held Judith Diane Chartier, age 76, of Carroll. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may send memorials to: The Family of Judy Chartier.
Greene County Conservation Receives Two Large-Sized Donations
Recently, the Greene County Conservation Department received two large donations. Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio about 60 acres near Spring Lake Park was donated to the county and to be managed by the Conservation Board to be used as a wildlife refuge. Scheuermann notes there are not a lot of wildlife areas within Greene County and because of where the land is located along the East Buttrick Creek Watershed, the donation may also help another endeavor.
Saturday Thunderstorm Brings Hail Near Minburn
A Saturday evening thunderstorm brought heavy rainfall and hail to parts of Dallas County. Raccoon Valley Radio’s Severe Weather Action Team interrupted programming to bring live coverage of a severe thunderstorm warning for central Dallas County at 8:30pm. There was lots of heavy rainfall and Dallas County Emergency Management Coordinator AJ Seely confirmed there was quarter-sized hail reported just southwest of Minburn. Following the storm, there were no immediate reports of damage. The warning was allowed to expire at 9:15pm.
Guthrie County Supervisors To Take A Look At Iowa DOT Agreement
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet for their regular session today. The Board will consider for approval an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation and multiple delinquent property taxes for parcels in Guthrie Center, Casey, Stuart and Menlo. Other items the Board will consider are an Information Use Policy,...
