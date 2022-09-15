The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team finishes in second place in their home tournament on Saturday. The Lady Chargers in pool play collected two victories over Glidden-Ralston in three sets along with defeating Nodaway Valley in two sets and then lost to Exira-EHK in three sets. ACGC was awarded the top seed going into bracket play. In the semi final round they defeated Colfax-Mingo in two sets advancing to the Championship. Glidden-Ralston was able to beat the Lady Chargers to win the championship in three sets. All tournament selections include Mersadez Richter and Sage O’Brien. Coach Barb South stated after the tournament she was extremely proud of the team battling in five matches in one day and the team did a great job of keeping up the energy and fighting for the wins.

ADAIR, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO