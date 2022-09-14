ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
WMBF

Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach: Do changes need to be made?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to experts, there is a one in 18 million chance of drowning in the ocean when a lifeguard is watching. This summer, just in Myrtle Beach, three people drowned, all in spots where lifeguards were working. Myrtle Beach has over ten miles of beach...
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach family opens restaurant fulfilling lifelong dream

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Flores family moved to Myrtle Beach from Honduras in 2003 with a purpose: to find a better life.  Delia’s Kitchen, named after their mother Delia Flores, is an authentic Hispanic restaurant that serves Latino, Tex-Mex and Central American foods. For Delia, opening a restaurant has been a lifelong dream […]
wfxb.com

Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition

Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
WBTW News13

Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
live5news.com

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
WBTW News13

Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots near capacity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots were nearing capacity Friday afternoon, according to the airport. Because of increased weekend travel, signs are being placed along the airport loop directing traffic to overflow parking, according to the airport. Anyone traveling through the airport over the weekend is encouraged to arrive early […]
The Associated Press

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Launches New Arts & Gallery Trail

Digital trail pass and incentive program showcase color and culture at The Beach. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach has launched its Arts & Gallery Trail, offering guests an all-new way to explore the destination’s 14 unique communities and 60 miles of coastline. In collaboration with the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum and The Arts Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail features more than 100 attractions, studios, murals, sculptures and so much more.
WMBF

Grande Dunes Resort Course unveils renovations after months-long project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Once voted as one of America’s top public golf courses, Grande Dunes Resort Course is back open after a four-month renovation project. The project began in May as architect John Harvey and his team worked on various aspects of the course, overseeing the restoration of the greens to their original look and feel.
wfxb.com

Restoring Downtown Myrtle Beach

Yesterday’s City Council Meeting resulted in councilmembers voting in favor of authorizing the purchase of six parcels of land for the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project. The city is making the purchase to help restore the downtown area. For $1,750,000 the city will acquire a property on North Kings Highway. There are plans to buy 5 other parcels, with the city planning to spend no more than $8.2 million.
