Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the beach and a vacation,” Bill Collins […]
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What once started as a wooded area is now a construction site that will eventually become the new Lake View Commons Shopping Center. Developer and Owner of King One properties, Michael King, said phase one will include 900 Prime Steakhouse, a fine dining restaurant created by the owners of Sea Blue.
New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
Myrtle Beach officials consider selling land for proposed surf park to developer
MYRTLE BEACH — Land owned by the city of Myrtle Beach could be sold to a developer to build an amphitheater and South Carolina’s first man-made surf park if the City Council approves ordinance at its Sept. 27 meeting. In May 2020, Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously approved...
Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach: Do changes need to be made?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to experts, there is a one in 18 million chance of drowning in the ocean when a lifeguard is watching. This summer, just in Myrtle Beach, three people drowned, all in spots where lifeguards were working. Myrtle Beach has over ten miles of beach...
Tiny home living: NMB City Council holds off on 900-square-feet developments
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — With the tiny home market growing, a proposal was brought before the North Myrtle Beach City Council for single-family and duplex units. The single-family unit would be 900 square feet, while the duplex units would be 1,300 square feet. The units would also...
Myrtle Beach family opens restaurant fulfilling lifelong dream
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Flores family moved to Myrtle Beach from Honduras in 2003 with a purpose: to find a better life. Delia’s Kitchen, named after their mother Delia Flores, is an authentic Hispanic restaurant that serves Latino, Tex-Mex and Central American foods. For Delia, opening a restaurant has been a lifelong dream […]
Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition
Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
New owner of Mr. Sub plans to reopen downtown Myrtle Beach staple
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Soon you’ll see the words “Mr. Sub” lit up once again because its new owner shared his plans to reopen the beloved sub shop. The new owner said he bought the business because of its prime location and 43-year history. Back in...
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
Warrants: Horry County convenience store owner underreported taxable sales for years
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County convenience store owner is accused of failing to report taxable sales for years, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Prem Kumar Akkineni, 36, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of tax evasion, according to the SCDOR. Akkineni operated Akkineni LLC […]
Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
Celebrate the fall season at Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s almost fall, y’all! You know what that means... it’s time for a visit to Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation. The season at the farm officially kicks off this weekend. This year, they have over 10 new attractions. Come along with us...
Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots near capacity
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots were nearing capacity Friday afternoon, according to the airport. Because of increased weekend travel, signs are being placed along the airport loop directing traffic to overflow parking, according to the airport. Anyone traveling through the airport over the weekend is encouraged to arrive early […]
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Launches New Arts & Gallery Trail
Digital trail pass and incentive program showcase color and culture at The Beach. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach has launched its Arts & Gallery Trail, offering guests an all-new way to explore the destination’s 14 unique communities and 60 miles of coastline. In collaboration with the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum and The Arts Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail features more than 100 attractions, studios, murals, sculptures and so much more.
Grande Dunes Resort Course unveils renovations after months-long project
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Once voted as one of America’s top public golf courses, Grande Dunes Resort Course is back open after a four-month renovation project. The project began in May as architect John Harvey and his team worked on various aspects of the course, overseeing the restoration of the greens to their original look and feel.
2 out-of-service fire hydrants discovered as crews battled Florence house blaze: Official
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Several fire departments had to be called in just before 5 a.m., Thursday, to help battle a house fire on Dunes Drive off of Pine Needles Road in Florence, according to West Florence Fire Department Public Information Officer Dwight Mobley. Officials said they had an...
Restoring Downtown Myrtle Beach
Yesterday’s City Council Meeting resulted in councilmembers voting in favor of authorizing the purchase of six parcels of land for the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project. The city is making the purchase to help restore the downtown area. For $1,750,000 the city will acquire a property on North Kings Highway. There are plans to buy 5 other parcels, with the city planning to spend no more than $8.2 million.
