ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
COLD SPRING, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success

CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday

SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

High School Sports Results Thursday September 15

(Chloe Turner scored 3 goals and had an assist and Reese Geiger had 2 goals for Sartell) (Hope Schueller scored the lone Cathedral goal. Amelia Newiger had 10 saves for the Crusaders) St. John's Prep 1, Little Falls 0. Monticello 5, Becker 1. Boys Soccer:. Alexandria 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0.
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Sartell, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Education
Sartell, MN
Education
City
Sartell, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend

There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Rice to Begin Updating Home Water Meters Later This Month

RICE -- Rice plans to begin upgrading water meters within the homes of residents starting later this month. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve a formal letter that will be sent to homeowners regarding the water meter changeout and how to schedule your appointment for replacement.
RICE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#K12#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Sartell St#The School Board#Mission Statement#Vision Statement
103.7 THE LOON

Auditor-Treasurer: Voting Machines 100 Percent Accurate

ST. CLOUD -- The general election isn't until Tuesday, November 8th but early voting actually begins next Friday, September 23rd. Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the county has already had over 1,500 requests for absentee ballots, which he says they'll start mailing out on the 23rd. Walk-in absentee locations are at the County Service Center in Waite Park and St. Cloud City Hall. Additional early voting locations will be added on November 1st.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
103.7 THE LOON

World’s Largest Corn Maze Open in Foley

FOLEY -- The attempt is on to break a world record in Foley. Stony Brook Farms has opened their corn maze for the season, featuring 110 acres of corn and four different mazes ranging from a half-mile to 15 miles long. Stony Brook Farms Manager Brad Chmielewski has been in contact with the people from the Guinness Book of World Records.
FOLEY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Man Found Guilty of Bias Crimes Against Cold Spring Family

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has convicted a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer has been found guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
COLD SPRING, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Woman Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Attempt of a Waite Park Man

ST. CLOUD -- An Apple Valley woman has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after trying to stab a Waite Park man. Twenty-eight-year-old Awar Omot Talian entered a Norgaard plea in Stearns County District Court Monday. A Norgaard plea is a guilty plea where the defendant is unable to recall the facts due to intoxication or amnesia.
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy