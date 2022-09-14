ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MN

Auditor-Treasurer: Voting Machines 100 Percent Accurate

ST. CLOUD -- The general election isn't until Tuesday, November 8th but early voting actually begins next Friday, September 23rd. Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the county has already had over 1,500 requests for absentee ballots, which he says they'll start mailing out on the 23rd. Walk-in absentee locations are at the County Service Center in Waite Park and St. Cloud City Hall. Additional early voting locations will be added on November 1st.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
The Origin of Gilman, MN; How Did it Get Its Name?

Our Small Town series takes us this time to Gilman, Minnesota. Gilman is a town of 224 people located north of Foley where Highway 25 and County Road 3 intersect in Benton County. I talked with Mary Ostby from the Benton County Historical Society, Gilman City Councilman Andy Schommer and former Gilman City Councilman and longtime Gilman resident Randy Spiczka.
GILMAN, MN
Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
COLD SPRING, MN
Rockville, MN
World’s Largest Corn Maze Open in Foley

FOLEY -- The attempt is on to break a world record in Foley. Stony Brook Farms has opened their corn maze for the season, featuring 110 acres of corn and four different mazes ranging from a half-mile to 15 miles long. Stony Brook Farms Manager Brad Chmielewski has been in contact with the people from the Guinness Book of World Records.
FOLEY, MN
Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success

CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
Man Found Guilty of Bias Crimes Against Cold Spring Family

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has convicted a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer has been found guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
COLD SPRING, MN
Woman Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Attempt of a Waite Park Man

ST. CLOUD -- An Apple Valley woman has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after trying to stab a Waite Park man. Twenty-eight-year-old Awar Omot Talian entered a Norgaard plea in Stearns County District Court Monday. A Norgaard plea is a guilty plea where the defendant is unable to recall the facts due to intoxication or amnesia.
WAITE PARK, MN
Motorcycle Crash Kills Janesville Man

MELROSE -- A motorcycle crash South of Melrose Sunday killed a Janesville, Minnesota man. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash at 2:15 Sunday afternoon. Officials say it appears two motorcycles were going South on County Road 13 about a mile and a half South of...
MELROSE, MN
High School Sports Results Thursday September 15

(Chloe Turner scored 3 goals and had an assist and Reese Geiger had 2 goals for Sartell) (Hope Schueller scored the lone Cathedral goal. Amelia Newiger had 10 saves for the Crusaders) St. John's Prep 1, Little Falls 0. Monticello 5, Becker 1. Boys Soccer:. Alexandria 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0.
SARTELL, MN
St. Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

