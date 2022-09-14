Read full article on original website
Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams. The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13. Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey […]
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Open Fall Slate at Wolf Pack Invitational
DAVIS, Calif. – The UC Davis men's tennis team opens its fall season at the Wolf Pack Invitational on Friday. On top of the team action in Reno, senior Andrei Volgin will head to the qualifying portion of the Battle of the Bay at USF. The Aggies are coming...
ucdavisaggies.com
UC Davis falls in America East opener
Burlington, VT — UC Davis opened America East play with their first road game of the season Friday, falling 1-3 to host Vermont. Junior Lizzy Tedrow kicked off action for the Aggies scoring just three minutes into the game after she was able to score off her own rebound to beat Vermont's Sierra Espeland. Tedrow finished the day with two shots, both coming on goal.
5 reasons to watch the star-studded Northern California Game of the Week: Folsom at Pittsburg
There are high school football games and there are high school events/happenings. The Folsom at Pittsburg tussle 7:30 p.m. Friday fits under the latter, and it’s a good reason why FloFootball is streaming the game nationally. It's also why Pittsburg’s Vic Galli, who’s been the Pirates coach for 21 ...
TMZ.com
California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight
A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
KCRA.com
'It was just heart-wrenching': Antisemitic vandalism discovered at Sacramento County golf course
ELVERTA, Calif. — Vandals targeted a Sacramento County golf course overnight Thursday with antisemitic hate speech and symbols. Ground crews at Cherry Island Golf Course discovered gouged greens and deep divots on and around the sixth hole of the course before the facility opened for the day. The county...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
'No Bammer Weed': The album that put San Francisco rap on the map turns 30
The album drew up the blueprint for hyphy and West Coast gangsta rap.
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during upcoming storm
A cold front from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday through Tuesday, delivering a mix of soaking rains, powerful winds, cold air and possibly even some lightning at the tail end of summer.
3 hospitalized, 1 critical, after collision on Tully Road in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose said three people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, following a collision between two vehicles on Tully Road Friday afternoon that may have resulted from a police chase.ALSO READ: Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary SchoolSan Jose police tweeted that they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. about two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road in East San Jose, causing injuries to the vehicle occupants.Police said three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the...
First storm of the season could soak SF Bay Area with up to 3 inches of rain
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the Bay Area.
Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area
Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
7x7.com
Santa Cruz Mountains Day Trip: Redwoods, Wineries + Old-School Eats
You don’t have to go to the tourist hellscape that is Muir Woods to spend a day in the redwoods. The coastal giants still reign in the Santa Cruz Mountains (with just a fraction of the chaos of the northern groves) along with a quaint, old-school vibe that most of the Bay Area lost years ago.
kalw.org
Study finds San Jose is faring worse than other major metro cities in the U.S.
This housing shortage study was conducted by Angi, the company that helps users search for home improvement contractors. The factors in their study used listing rates for new housing, the number of residents leaving or moving in, and changes in housing prices. Results of the study found that out of...
Heavy storm to drench Bay Area only days after scorching temps
On the heels of a sweltering, record-breaking heat, some in the Bay Area might have to pull out a raincoat this weekend. An unseasonably wet storm system is bearing down on Northern California, which could bring beneficial rain throughout the region.
2 People Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near the Hellyer Road offramp from [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Bay Area to celebrate Mexican Independence Day this weekend
Many confuse Mexican Independence Day with Cinco de Mayo but the country's actual independence day is Sept. 16.
ketk.com
Lowriders return to streets in California town
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — It’s a new beginning for the San Jose lowrider community as the last “No Cruising” sign in the city came down. For the first time in almost 40 years, lowriders can drive low and slow through the streets of San Jose.
Up to 1.5 inches of rain possible in wettest parts of SF Bay Area
An "October" cold front is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area before summer even ends.
Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
