13 Cold Spring Businesses Awarded ‘Main Street’ Grants
COLD SPRING -- Several Cold Spring businesses are getting some grant money to help revitalize their properties. During Tuesday's council meeting, the council was informed they received 13 grant applications and all applicants will be awarded all or close to what they requested. The Minnesota Department of Economic Development awarded...
Waite Park To Consider Amending PUD For Crossroads Lofts
WAITE PARK -- Some changes may be coming to a retail and residential development in Waite Park near Crossroads Center. During Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, the board will look to consider amending a Planned Unit Development for the Crossroads Lofts and Shops property. The amendment would be to allow the...
Stearns County Commissioners Considering 2023 Budget Proposal
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County commissioners got a look at the 2023 proposed budget at their board meeting Tuesday. The county's budget committee is recommending spending just over $8,000,000 more which is an increase of 4.52%. The resulting tax levy is nearly $3.8-million or an increase of 4.33%. County officials...
Auditor-Treasurer: Voting Machines 100 Percent Accurate
ST. CLOUD -- The general election isn't until Tuesday, November 8th but early voting actually begins next Friday, September 23rd. Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the county has already had over 1,500 requests for absentee ballots, which he says they'll start mailing out on the 23rd. Walk-in absentee locations are at the County Service Center in Waite Park and St. Cloud City Hall. Additional early voting locations will be added on November 1st.
Housing Market Continues to Cool in Tri-County Area
UNDATED -- The housing market continues to cool down in the tri-county area. Minnesota Realtors says in Benton County new listings so far this year are at 424, which is down 10 percent. Closed sales are at 356, down four percent. And the median sales price is $270,000, up over 12 percent.
Sartell Schools Emphasizing Instruction, Mental Health Support
SARTELL -- The new school year is off to a great start inside the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says there is a lot of enthusiasm, laughter and learning inside each building. He says some of their district wide goals this year will focus on student instruction and...
Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall
COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
Terebinth Refuge To Host 5th Annual RISE Breakfast in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Terebinth Refuge is hosting their annual RISE breakfast later this week. The nonprofit organization aimed to help trafficked woman get out of the lifestyle. This year's theme is restoration. The event will feature a powerful video, testimonies from two survivors and more. The breakfast is the most...
Stick A Fork In It! Foley Business Transforms Their Sign Into New Landmark
Take a left at the giant brat! You might hear that in Foley now that Grand Champion Meats in town has finished putting up its new sign, which is complete with a large fork adorned with what one can assume is a Grand Champion Brat complete with grill marks on it.
World’s Largest Corn Maze Open in Foley
FOLEY -- The attempt is on to break a world record in Foley. Stony Brook Farms has opened their corn maze for the season, featuring 110 acres of corn and four different mazes ranging from a half-mile to 15 miles long. Stony Brook Farms Manager Brad Chmielewski has been in contact with the people from the Guinness Book of World Records.
CSB/SJU Releases 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming Series
COLLEGEVILLE -- Music, dance, comedy and more await you this year at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University. The institutions have announced their 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming series. Executive Director Tanya Gertz says she puts a lot of time and research into which artists to bring to...
Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday
SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend
There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
Central Minnesota’s Best Apple Orchard’s Are Bringing In The Fall Season
Do you have a favorite apple orchard that you love to visit every year? Maybe you want to make it a priority to visit as many as you can before the snow flies. This list may help you discover new locations, and help you line up your fall apple orchard weekend schedule Take a look.
Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success
CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
Man Found Guilty of Bias Crimes Against Cold Spring Family
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has convicted a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer has been found guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
How Is This Possible? Meet ‘Chippy’ The Tame Chipmunk From Clear Lake, Minnesota
I had band practice last night after work at my bandmate's house in Clear Lake, Minnesota. I arrived a little bit early, and was just getting my keyboard and equipment out of the car and bringing it into the garage when this cute little chipmunk just about ran right up to me!
Minnesota’s “Longest Running” Flight Breakfast Is 90 Minutes From Saint Cloud
Feeling the need for some adventure this weekend? Why not take the trip down to Hector Minnesota and partake in what has been claimed as the longest-running flight breakfast in Minnesota this Sunday? The breakfast is in its 80th year and offers up some fun experiences for kids of any age.
Brew Park Now Open – Eat & Drink While Your Dog Plays in Plymouth
This is a great idea. If you have been traveling with your dog, and you'd like to stop, let your dog out to get some exercise and do their business this is a new place to do that!. Brew Park is now open in Plymouth. Not only can you dog...
Enrollment is Up this Fall at St. John’s Prep
COLLEGEVILLE -- Enrollment is up this fall at St. John's Prep in Collegeville. The school says they have enrolled 287 students in grades 6 through 12, which is its largest number since 2014. The students come from 16 countries, three states, and 29 communities in Minnesota. They also represent more than a dozen different religions.
