ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Auditor-Treasurer: Voting Machines 100 Percent Accurate

ST. CLOUD -- The general election isn't until Tuesday, November 8th but early voting actually begins next Friday, September 23rd. Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the county has already had over 1,500 requests for absentee ballots, which he says they'll start mailing out on the 23rd. Walk-in absentee locations are at the County Service Center in Waite Park and St. Cloud City Hall. Additional early voting locations will be added on November 1st.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Rockville, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
COLD SPRING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Rockville Approves#Administrator#Dda
1390 Granite City Sports

World’s Largest Corn Maze Open in Foley

FOLEY -- The attempt is on to break a world record in Foley. Stony Brook Farms has opened their corn maze for the season, featuring 110 acres of corn and four different mazes ranging from a half-mile to 15 miles long. Stony Brook Farms Manager Brad Chmielewski has been in contact with the people from the Guinness Book of World Records.
FOLEY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday

SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
SARTELL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
1390 Granite City Sports

Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend

There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success

CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Enrollment is Up this Fall at St. John’s Prep

COLLEGEVILLE -- Enrollment is up this fall at St. John's Prep in Collegeville. The school says they have enrolled 287 students in grades 6 through 12, which is its largest number since 2014. The students come from 16 countries, three states, and 29 communities in Minnesota. They also represent more than a dozen different religions.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy