Bay News 9
From surgeon to patient: Doctor reflects on 10 years of AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — AdventHealth Wesley Chapel will mark its 10th anniversary next month. A lot has changed during the past decade, but one of the first surgeons to operate in the hospital, Dr. Vijay Ferris, still treats patients there. What You Need To Know. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel marks...
stpetecatalyst.com
Bayfront Health to build women’s health center in St. Pete
Bayfront Health will build a state-of-the-art women’s health center at its St. Petersburg campus. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg is partnering with Women’s Care, a top ob-gyn provider, to provide services for the new 60,000-square-foot facility, which will be built at 700 6th St. South on the east side of the hospital’s campus.
fox13news.com
Florida program aimed at keeping kids out of foster care, helping families stay together
TAMPA, Fla. - More than 23,000 children are in the foster care system in Florida and there is a desperate need to find them permanent homes. According to the Florida Department of Health, Hillsborough County has the highest number of kids in the system than any other county in the state.
hernandosun.com
Local Heroes Across All Walks of Life – Jack Asbury: Batman of Spring Hill
From day-to-day, Jack Asbury acts the role of an everyday hero as a Spring Hill EMT. Yet sometimes, Asbury dons a costume and becomes a hero of another sort. He is known as the Batman of Spring Hill. “I would like to nominate the Batman of Spring Hill for this...
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City dentist to leave practice
Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
tbnewsandlifestyles.com
Budget Blinds Offers Quality Window Treatments with Best Warranty in the Industry
When the pandemic first began in March 2020 and businesses were shuttered, Budget Blinds Central Tampa, Tarpon Springs, and Dunedin owner Rob Emmerson’s busy phone stopped ringing. He decided if the global pandemic would close the company he’d acquired in 2019, he’d go out fighting, helping local charities with each sale.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville to hold celebration of diversity in U.S.
BROOKSVILLE — A parade through the downtown area in October will celebrate the U.S. in all its grand diversity. The Hernando Hispanic Heritage group decided to expand its focus to all people and assembled with Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street and Mayor Pat Brayton under a banner with the flag of every country in the world.
Tampa woman’s fight for SS benefits underscores delays and other problems in system
Yard work is one of several new chores Mary Painter has to do since her husband Freno passed away unexpectedly in January.
Hyperparathyroidism: How to detect symptoms, get treatment
TAMPA, Fla. — Most people have heard of the thyroid gland but you may not be as familiar with the parathyroid glands that are hard at work controlling your body’s calcium levels. When they’re not working correctly, doctors call the effects “unpredictable,” from mild symptoms all the way...
New affordable housing complex opening in Tampa for 20 families
Twenty families got a glimpse of what will soon be their new homes on Thursday.
‘You matter’: St. Pete suicide survivor spreads message of hope across Tampa Bay
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is an iconic landmark in Tampa Bay. Its beauty is remarkable, its stature breathtaking -- but this inspiring bridge also casts a shadow.
Artist's brush with celebrity helps put pet portrait business in motion
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A celebrity best known for Dirty Jobs is helping one local pet artist clean up by putting the spotlight on her work. “If I get tears, that’s a good thing because usually, I’ve hit it right on the head,” Lynne Simone told ABC Action News' Erik Waxler.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M
September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
Pasco residents push for street that ends before reaching new homes to be finished
Eleven brand new homes in Pasco County’s Connerton neighborhood have the address of Flourish Drive, but that street stops before it reaches those homes. On Thursday, the county and builder took a step toward finishing the road.
4-month-old kitten thrives after surgery for deformity at SPCA Florida
SPCA Florida recently corrected the chest cavity of a 4-month-old kitten that came from another shelter needing what the shelter called "an intense medical procedure."
‘Are we going to work for free?’ Uber drivers offline in Tampa protesting wages, benefits
Dozens of Uber drivers are offline in Tampa, as well as other cities across the state, on Thursday.
hernandosun.com
Hernando music groups perform, seek new members
With the arrival of Autumn brings with it the dawn of a festive new season for musical entertainment here in Hernando County. The new season will be filled with jubilant sounds of vocal and instrumental harmonies rising together in melodic unison, and two local musical institutions are seeking fresh new talents to join their ranks in this new season.
suncoastnews.com
Have coffee with Sheriff Nienhuis on Sept. 19
Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis will be having coffee with residents on Monday, Sept. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. He will answer questions and have casual conversations at the IHOP, 3660 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.
St. Pete councilwoman resigns after it’s revealed she didn’t live in her district
St. Petersburg Councilwoman Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned during Thursday night's council meeting.
Despite attempt to block testimony, friend of Andrew Joseph III says HCSO advised them to cross I-4
The witness gave an emotional testimony about the events leading up to Joseph's death.
