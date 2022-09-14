ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Bayfront Health to build women’s health center in St. Pete

Bayfront Health will build a state-of-the-art women’s health center at its St. Petersburg campus. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg is partnering with Women’s Care, a top ob-gyn provider, to provide services for the new 60,000-square-foot facility, which will be built at 700 6th St. South on the east side of the hospital’s campus.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City dentist to leave practice

Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
PLANT CITY, FL
tbnewsandlifestyles.com

Budget Blinds Offers Quality Window Treatments with Best Warranty in the Industry

When the pandemic first began in March 2020 and businesses were shuttered, Budget Blinds Central Tampa, Tarpon Springs, and Dunedin owner Rob Emmerson’s busy phone stopped ringing. He decided if the global pandemic would close the company he’d acquired in 2019, he’d go out fighting, helping local charities with each sale.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville to hold celebration of diversity in U.S.

BROOKSVILLE — A parade through the downtown area in October will celebrate the U.S. in all its grand diversity. The Hernando Hispanic Heritage group decided to expand its focus to all people and assembled with Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street and Mayor Pat Brayton under a banner with the flag of every country in the world.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hyperparathyroidism: How to detect symptoms, get treatment

TAMPA, Fla. — Most people have heard of the thyroid gland but you may not be as familiar with the parathyroid glands that are hard at work controlling your body’s calcium levels. When they’re not working correctly, doctors call the effects “unpredictable,” from mild symptoms all the way...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M

September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
DUNEDIN, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando music groups perform, seek new members

With the arrival of Autumn brings with it the dawn of a festive new season for musical entertainment here in Hernando County. The new season will be filled with jubilant sounds of vocal and instrumental harmonies rising together in melodic unison, and two local musical institutions are seeking fresh new talents to join their ranks in this new season.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

