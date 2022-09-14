ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

813area.com

Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?

Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
TAMPA, FL
places.travel

Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches

The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We’re halfway through September which means Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football […]
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."

For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."
FLORIDA STATE
State
Florida State
fox13news.com

Missing U-Haul found, belongings gone

A St. Louis couple packed up everything they own to move closer to their children in Tampa Bay. They thought someone stole the 26-foot U-Haul truck along with everything inside it, but they later learned it was repossessed by the company due to a clerical mistake in their system.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
10 Tampa Bay

Dinosaurs have landed in Tampa Bay — here's where you can visit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dino-lovers have two upcoming opportunities to check out life-size replicas of the prehistoric reptiles in the Tampa Bay area. On its first voyage east of the Mississippi, Dinosaurs & Dragons will be invading New Port Richey from Dec. 9, 2022, to Feb. 6, 2023, at the Harry Schwettman Education Center near Downtown.
ANIMALS
L. Cane

The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)

Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Downpours, storms get started earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Interior Central Florida will have a shot to stay out of the 90s for the first time in about six weeks. That’s because of extra cloud cover and an earlier start to storms. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Brevard County until 7:45 p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
theapopkavoice.com

Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey

Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished

Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
TAMPA, FL
southfloridareporter.com

How to Rent an Apartment in Florida

Florida is the ultimate destination for people who want to live out their vacation in paradise. With all of its sunny days and beautiful scenery, it’s easy on your wallet too!. That being said, renting here involves more than just signing a lease on the first meeting with the...
FLORIDA STATE

