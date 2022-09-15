2 people, including a child, shot in Hill District

Child among injured during shooting in Hill District 01:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people, including a 3-year-old child, were shot on Centre Avenue in the Hill District.

Police were called to a shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District on Sept. 14, 2022. KDKA

Police officers, SWAT and EMS were called to the 2800 block of Centre Avenue on Wednesday for the shooting, police said on Twitter . Officials said the call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Police said two people were shot inside an apartment building.

A child was grazed in the head by a bullet and a second victim was shot in the thumb. Both victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. One person was detained, officials said.

According to a criminal complaint filed by police, 24-year-old Davont Spencer-Johnson is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of children, and robbery.

Police say an argument occurred inside the apartment and a fight ensued over a gun that Spencer-Johnson had produced.

According to police, one round was fired from the gun during the struggle.

According to court paperwork, Spencer-Johnson is awaiting arraignment on the charges filed by police.