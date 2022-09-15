ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Vehicle catches fire after wreck killing two people

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two people were killed in a crash in Richland County early Sunday morning. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC Coroner identifies biker in fatal Kershaw County collision. Master Trooper David Jones said the collision happened around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, on Salem...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

