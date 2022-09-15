Read full article on original website
salemleader.com
Vehicles tell a story
Watch for the fall car care section in Thursday's Salem Democrat. Learn more about the Monnier's panel truck, pictured here; father and son truck restoration; keeping the '65 Chevelle in the family and restoring a family memory.
Gary Newby
Gary Michael Newby, 73, Salem, died September 15, 2022 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, He was born October 8, 1948, in Indianapolis, the son of Beryle Newby and Betty Green Newby. He was a graduate of Salem High School Class of 1966. Gary loved the great outdoors. He...
40-70% off at Ben Franklin
A downward price crash is happening at Ben Franklin Crats, 420 New Albany Plaza. All sales are final in the wall-to-wall liquidation, going out of business sale. All floral, fall, Christmas and everyday items are 60% off. Everything is at least 40% off. All store fixtures are for sale. Hours...
Rickie E. Stewart
Mr. Rickie E. Stewart, age 70, of Salem, passed away surrounded by his family Sunday, September 18 at Lincoln Hills Health Center in New Albany. Rickie was born January 27, 1952 in Scottsburg the son of Bert and Shirley Zink Stewart. He was a United States Airforce Veteran. He was retired from the Washington County Sheriffs Department, and previously worked at the Indiana Department of Corrections as a guard. Rick was currently serving on the Salem City Council. He was a member of Fishing Creek Christian Church, the VFW Post #6636, American Legion Post #41, D.A.V, Salem Moose Lodge, Salem Eagles Club, and the F.O.P. He was a Salem High School Class of 1970 graduate.
William "Todd" Campbell
William "Todd" Campbell, age 56, of Salem passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. Born October 19, 1965 in Salem, he was the son of the late William Campbell and Roberta (Reynolds) Campbell who survives. Todd was an engineer; was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church; member and Past Master of Salem Masonic Lodge #21 and Rob Morris Lodge #282; member of Salem Chapter #286 Order of the Eastern Star; member of the former Salem Order of Demolay; member of Mitchell Lodge #228; member of Salem York Rite; member of the Scottish Rite Valley of George Rogers Clark and Thrice Potent Master of the Lodge of Perfection; member of the Cary York Rite College #207; member of the New Albany Preceptory Yeoman of York #7; member of the Bedford Commandry #42; member of the Knights of St. Andrew; member of the Murat Shrine and LA-OR-MA Shrine Clubs; member of the Campbellsburg Fish & Game Club; member of the Indian Creek Shooting Center; a life member of the NRA; and member of the Delaney Creek Watershed Conservancy District. He is survived by his wife, Shenan (Smith) Campbell; his mother, Roberta Campbell; and 2 daughters, Brittany Robbins (Joseph) and Alexandra Beck (Gabriel). He was preceded in death by his father, William Campbell. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home-Salem Chapel with Bro. Toney Voyles officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 18, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Masonic services conducted at 7:00 p.m. Burial to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at lovetotherescue.org. www.hughestaylor.net.
