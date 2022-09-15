William "Todd" Campbell, age 56, of Salem passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. Born October 19, 1965 in Salem, he was the son of the late William Campbell and Roberta (Reynolds) Campbell who survives. Todd was an engineer; was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church; member and Past Master of Salem Masonic Lodge #21 and Rob Morris Lodge #282; member of Salem Chapter #286 Order of the Eastern Star; member of the former Salem Order of Demolay; member of Mitchell Lodge #228; member of Salem York Rite; member of the Scottish Rite Valley of George Rogers Clark and Thrice Potent Master of the Lodge of Perfection; member of the Cary York Rite College #207; member of the New Albany Preceptory Yeoman of York #7; member of the Bedford Commandry #42; member of the Knights of St. Andrew; member of the Murat Shrine and LA-OR-MA Shrine Clubs; member of the Campbellsburg Fish & Game Club; member of the Indian Creek Shooting Center; a life member of the NRA; and member of the Delaney Creek Watershed Conservancy District. He is survived by his wife, Shenan (Smith) Campbell; his mother, Roberta Campbell; and 2 daughters, Brittany Robbins (Joseph) and Alexandra Beck (Gabriel). He was preceded in death by his father, William Campbell. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home-Salem Chapel with Bro. Toney Voyles officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 18, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Masonic services conducted at 7:00 p.m. Burial to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at lovetotherescue.org. www.hughestaylor.net.

