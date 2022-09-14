London Fashion Week paid its own tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on Sunday evening as a host of stars attended Christopher Kane catwalk show on the eve of her state funeral. Laura Carmichael, Daisy Lowe, Lara Stone and Jourdan Dunn were all in attendance as the Scottish designer unveiled his latest collection at Camden Roundhouse, with all paying tribute to our longest serving monarch by wearing funereal black.

