QUINCY — Quincy High School football coach Rick Little has seen his son Bradyn, the Blue Devils’ sophomore quarterback, get on a roll before. “Once he gets hot, he can be dangerous … it’s more than just the throws, but the reads,” Rick Little said. “The average fan is like, ‘He threw a ball and completed it.’ But for him it’s, “We just motioned here. The safety went up top and there’s my window (to throw the ball).’”

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO