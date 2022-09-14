Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: JWCC showcases family-based culture for entire community to see
QUINCY — Saturday felt like a warm, welcoming hug. John Wood Community College opened its arms to the community, and Quincy embraced it. “Yeah, this is neat,” Trail Blazers athletic director Brad Hoyt said as he surveyed the meshing of JWCC athletes and personnel with fans and community members across a large swath of the college’s campus. “This is turning out pretty well.”
muddyriversports.com
‘Ridiculously proud’: QU shuts out Fontbonne to win inaugural sprint football contest
ST. LOUIS — A defense that allowed just three first downs and an offense getting a boost from an area product made it a memorable debut for the Quincy University sprint football program. Taylor Klusmeyer, a Unity graduate who originally signed with the QU football program as a quarterback...
muddyriversports.com
Perfect dozen: QU volleyball team overcomes slow starts in middle sets to dispatch UMSL
QUINCY — The Quincy University women’s volleyball team never recovered from the opening salvo the University of Missouri-St. Louis launched at the beginning of the second set Saturday. And it seemed like another punch from the Tritons at the start of the third set had the Hawks on...
muddyriversports.com
Give a Little, get a Little: QHS quarterback breaks two single-game records in WB6 rout of UT
QUINCY — Quincy High School football coach Rick Little has seen his son Bradyn, the Blue Devils’ sophomore quarterback, get on a roll before. “Once he gets hot, he can be dangerous … it’s more than just the throws, but the reads,” Rick Little said. “The average fan is like, ‘He threw a ball and completed it.’ But for him it’s, “We just motioned here. The safety went up top and there’s my window (to throw the ball).’”
muddyriversports.com
Monroe City proves it belongs at top of Class 1 and CCC heaps after thwarting South Shelby
MONROE CITY, Mo. — The top-ranked team in Missouri Class 1 reminded a team clawing its way toward statewide recognition why it sits at the top of the heap. Monroe City is intent on staying there, too. The Panthers scored on five of their six first-half possessions Friday night...
