Schuckman: JWCC showcases family-based culture for entire community to see

QUINCY — Saturday felt like a warm, welcoming hug. John Wood Community College opened its arms to the community, and Quincy embraced it. “Yeah, this is neat,” Trail Blazers athletic director Brad Hoyt said as he surveyed the meshing of JWCC athletes and personnel with fans and community members across a large swath of the college’s campus. “This is turning out pretty well.”
QUINCY, IL
Give a Little, get a Little: QHS quarterback breaks two single-game records in WB6 rout of UT

QUINCY — Quincy High School football coach Rick Little has seen his son Bradyn, the Blue Devils’ sophomore quarterback, get on a roll before. “Once he gets hot, he can be dangerous … it’s more than just the throws, but the reads,” Rick Little said. “The average fan is like, ‘He threw a ball and completed it.’ But for him it’s, “We just motioned here. The safety went up top and there’s my window (to throw the ball).’”
QUINCY, IL
