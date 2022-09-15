Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Support Indy Humane while you drink beer Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Meet Salt, a happy and enthusiastic pup who is looking for her people. Get to know Salt and other Indy Humane animals up for adoption at the Ales for Adoptable Tails event this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. at Opti-Park in Broad Ripple. Enjoy local beer and wine samples, live music, contests and games to raise money for homeless pets.
Fox 59
Try the new Blockarita at downtown Indy’s Block Bistro
INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indianapolis has partnered with Herradura aged tequila to create the signature Blockarita. Join Chef Terry Anthony and his crew on Friday, Sept. 23 from 4-8 p.m. for a happy hour featuring games and prizes,...
Fox 59
VIDEO: ‘Deathly skinny’ pit bull found abandoned in Greenwood apartment complex laundry room
GREENWOOD — A woman was in shock Friday morning when she reviewed her Ring doorbell footage to find a man abandoning his pit bull in her apartment complex’s laundry room. Katelyn Slack found the dog Friday morning around 9 when she went to go start her laundry. She...
Fox 59
Inspired Living: Where to find the best Guacamole in Indianapolis
Today is National Guacamole Day! If you’re looking to get your avocado fix, Indy maven has found six great places to enjoy guacamole in the circle city. Co-founder and CEO of Indy Maven, Leslie Bailey, joined FOX59 this morning to tell us about the best guac spots. For more...
Fox 59
45 years later: Who killed IU student Ann Harmeier?
On September 12, 1977, Ann Harmeier was heading back to Bloomington after a weekend at home in Cambridge City. She was supposed to telephone that she had made it back, but the call never came. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/who-killed-ann-distant-relative-still-seeking-justice-45-years-later/
Fox 59
PHOTOS: Tiger cub makes her grand debut at the Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday was a big day for Helina, a female Amur tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo. Friday, Helina made her big debut at the zoo. The zoo said she was very curious of her surroundings and she made sure to climb, sniff, and explore her new habitat.
Fox 59
Heating up for the final weekend of summer!
Scattered clouds are moving over central Indiana this Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. Most of the weekend is going to remain dry with an area of higher pressure situated east of the state. Winds will remain light, and the air is going to be stagnant today. There are handful of counties under an Air Quality Alert today. Indianapolis declared a Knozone Action Day as a result.
Fox 59
Sunshine rolls, warmth builds as summer hangs on
Skies are mainly clear and temperatures milder to begin our Friday morning, as we will start out in downtown hovering in the lower 60s. Some patchy fog in spots but no school delays are anticipated! Bright sunshine is expected again, with light winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph. The warming trend is underway, as highs reach the middle 80s by late afternoon.
Fox 59
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss abortion law, CHIPS Act, this week’s top stories
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the Indiana’s new abortion restrictions? What are their thoughts ongoing lawsuit trying to stop its enforcement?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Casey Smith, Adam Wren, and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discuss the latest as the new law comes...
Fox 59
Fireworks Friday: FOX59 Call to Win contest
1. Sponsors. This watch to win call in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WXIN Fox59, (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and the Indianapolis Indians, 501 W Maryland St, Indianapolis, IN 46225 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Fox 59
Woman arrested in Bloomington crash that killed man on scooter
Woman arrested in Bloomington crash that killed man on scooter.
Fox 59
Creepy performances of ‘Sweeney Todd’ in Indy by Footlite Musicals
INDIANAPOLIS — Just in time for spooky season, “Sweeney Todd” by Footlite Musicals opens in Indy tonight. There are 11 shows through Oct. 2 at the Hedback Theater on North Alabama Street. Three of the characters joined us Friday for little preview of the performance, including Toby,...
Fox 59
Man shot, killed overnight on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed in early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD. Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 5100 block Winterberry Drive, which is in the area of 56th Street and Moller Road, on a report of a person shot.
Person shot, killed on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police did not provide the identify of the person […]
Fox 59
Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans
INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
Fox 59
IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
Fox 59
IU Greek Life leaders making changes after 3 frats put on cease and desist
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Greek Life leaders at Indiana University are implementing new rules and regulations for social events after three fraternities were issued cease and desist letters in just over a week. The three fraternities in question are Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi. The...
Fox 59
IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city's northeast side
A person was seriously injured in a shooting Friday afternoon on the northeast side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/impd-person-seriously-injured-in-shooting-on-citys-northeast-side/
Fox 59
IMPD investigating deadly shooting on near west side
Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a person died in a shooting near a daycare on the near west side.
