Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Angels, improving Mickey Moniak, prepare for Mariners
The Los Angeles Angels will host the Seattle Mariners Friday night in Anaheim, Calif., the first game in a four-game series between two teams with completely different immediate objectives. The Mariners (80-62) are currently tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the top wild-card spot while the Tampa Bay Rays...
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday
FOX Sports
Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels
Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving
Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
Yardbarker
Luis Rengifo Guides Halos To Victory Over Mariners
The Los Angeles Angels broke out offensively against Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. They scored eight runs on 11 hits — five runs and eight hits off of Ray — with Luis Rengifo providing the majority of the spark. For the game, Rengifo went...
Yardbarker
Brandon Drury's two homers highlight Padres' rout of D-backs
Brandon Drury homered twice and Blake Snell threw a season-high seven innings as the San Diego Padres routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-3 on Friday in Phoenix. Snell (7-9) allowed one run -- the first of two home runs by Christian Walker -- on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.
FOX Sports
Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego's blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high...
Comments / 0