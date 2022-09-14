ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Angels, improving Mickey Moniak, prepare for Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels will host the Seattle Mariners Friday night in Anaheim, Calif., the first game in a four-game series between two teams with completely different immediate objectives. The Mariners (80-62) are currently tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the top wild-card spot while the Tampa Bay Rays...
Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels

Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
Luis Rengifo Guides Halos To Victory Over Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels broke out offensively against Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. They scored eight runs on 11 hits — five runs and eight hits off of Ray — with Luis Rengifo providing the majority of the spark. For the game, Rengifo went...
Brandon Drury's two homers highlight Padres' rout of D-backs

Brandon Drury homered twice and Blake Snell threw a season-high seven innings as the San Diego Padres routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-3 on Friday in Phoenix. Snell (7-9) allowed one run -- the first of two home runs by Christian Walker -- on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.
Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego's blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high...
