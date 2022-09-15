American Association of University Women holds panel discussion

The American Association of University Women Astoria Branch will host a panel discussion, "The Importance of Libraries in our Communities," from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Astoria Public Library Flag Room, . The topic is timely, corresponding with the upcoming proposed bond measure to finance the renovation of the library.

The panel guests are Suzanne Harold, the interim director and children's librarian at the Astoria Public Library; Arline LaMear, a retired school librarian and archivist at the Columbia River Maritime Museum; Michelle Zilli, the library manager of the Naselle Timberland Library; and Dan McClure, the library director of Clatsop Community College.