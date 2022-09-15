KMUN holds pledge drive

KMUN's Fall Pledge Drive kicked off Sept. 9, and runs through Friday, with a goal of raising $65,000. Live hosts are back on the air this year, and volunteers are in the station, ready to answer phones. The pledge drive has already seen a boost, thanks to the KMUN Luminaries, members who stepped up to give early.

The Tillicum Foundation owns and operates KMUN 91.9 FM in Astoria, KTCB 89.5 FM in Tillamook and 90.9 FM in Warrenton, collectively known as Coast Community Radio or KMUN.