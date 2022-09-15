Retired iron worker redirects skills for art

Retirement does not always mean setting down the tools you spent your whole life mastering. For former Toledo iron worker Bob Coffield , taking off the hardhat only got him closer to his lifelong love of art.

“Most of my stuff is welding and grinding,” said Coffield, gesturing to a collection of metal sculptures of hands and faces laid out in his home last week for an upcoming show. “Believe it or not, everything you see here, all these faces, they started out as a piece of pipe.”

In the early years of his career as an iron worker, Coffield secured the title of world champion for column climbing.

“You know the columns you see in a steel structure, they’re tall. Well this was back when I was in my 20s, and I held the world record for four years,” Coffield said. “We would climb 35 feet, like a lumberjack does.”

He retired after more than 30 years as an iron worker. And after some time working on his craft in his home studio, he realized that he could sculpt with metal.

“It’s kind of like working with clay, only I do it with steel,” Coffield said. “I could put so much more detail into clay, but I’ve been a welder for, jeez, 45 years.”

Coffield began his art journey by sculpting wooden pieces for muskie fishing.

“I’ve always been a creative person, I’ve always made things,” Coffield said. “I actually started off carving wood. This was my first creative thing I started.”

Now he uses his understanding of wood carving in conjunction with his metal work, crafting throne-like chairs and intricately carved tables. He said he found the transition into metal art fairly organic. What truly pushed him to become a full-time artist was his own son’s artistic skills.

“With the metal art I probably started that about eight years ago, got in slowly, started to get into it, and then last year because I wanted to help my son, push him into it head first, I said ‘I’ll do it with you,’” Coffield said. “And here I am, I'm full time at it now.”

Coffield’s son, Zachary Coffield , is a 27-year-old biologist in Howell, Mich. He is a visual artist as well, capturing wildlife that he is interested in.

“My pieces are done in colored pencil, and though I still have a lot to learn, I’ve been progressing with each piece I complete,” Zachary Coffield said.

Both artists participated in the Black Swamp Arts Festival in 2021, and this year the pair returned for separate showings last weekend. In Bob Coffield’s eyes, this father-son artist story is a rare one.

“He’s sold stuff all over the country and some stuff in the world. I’m always trying to push my kids. You don’t see many father and son artists, especially with completely different genres,” Coffield said. “He’s the artist in the family, I’m the creative one.”

After two successful runs at the Black Swamp Arts Festival, the two plan to continue to create, and Bob Coffield hopes to carry on selling his art.

“That’s an interesting thing about art,” Coffield said. “There’s one person out there, some place, and you just have to cross paths with them and they’re gonna buy that, they’re gonna buy this.”

To check out more of the Coffields’ work, visit both of their Instagram pages for updates, progress photos and new pieces at @bob.coffield and @zcwildlifeartistry.

■ While there may not be a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow, Ohio artist Andrea Myers’ textile artwork is certainly a prize for Toledo.

Myers repurposes materials to create colorful and layered textile art in Of Rainbows and Blues, an exhibition opening at River House Arts in downtown Toledo at 5 p.m. Friday. The show will be open during gallery hours through the weekend, which coincides with the Arts Commission’s Momentum Festival in nearby Promenade Park; weekend hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The gallery will then be available to view by appointment. Myers’ exhibition will run until Oct. 15.

River House Arts is at 425 Jefferson St. For more information, go to riverhousearts.com .

■ Remarkable419 is a pop-up gallery at the Gateway at Vistula, on the corner of Locust Street and North Superior Street in Toledo, between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. The public is invited to rediscover the area through a collection of photographs by Matthew McNulty, which depict a number of important local spaces. Award-winning author and history blogger Tedd Long is partnering with McNulty, providing written context for the historic locations that McNulty captured and giving visitors a deep dive into the history of our Glass City.

This collaborative gallery opening kicks off the pair’s release of a series of self-guided architectural walking tours on VoiceMap; go to voicemap.me . For more info on the project, go to remarkable419.com .

■ The Arts Commission has announced the finalists for the UpTown Green Shade Structure, selecting three local artists who presented their final proposal for the site on Saturday.

Offering a budget of $100,000, the Arts Commission tasked the artists with designing a permanent shade system that can be added to columns that already exist at the UpTown Green Park at 1904 Madison Ave., Toledo. The finalists include Mercé Culp, Bradley Scherzer, and Barbara Miner. Only one of the three artists will be selected to complete the project.

For more information about other public art projects and the Arts Commission, visit theartscommission.org .

■ The Arts Garage in Port Clinton opens its newest gallery, Medley: A Look at Style Across Mediums, between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday. It features a collection of art by TAG resident artist Shelby Bork , including wire twisted jewelry, block prints, plein air pieces, large soft pastels, oil pastels, acrylic, watercolor, pottery, sculptures and fashion design.

The Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council will serve an assortment of refreshments and appetizers at the opening. TAG is at 317 W. Perry St., Port Clinton. For more information, visit gpcaac.org .

Send news of art items at least two weeks in advance to Shayleigh Frank at sfrank@theblade.com.