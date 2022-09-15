ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

A city in motion as Momentum Festival brings art, music to Promenade Park

By Shayleigh Frank/ The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0ue8_0hwNq8xy00

Summer is waning, but summer fun and festivities haven’t lost momentum yet.

The Arts Commission’s Momentum: Art and Culture Festival returns to Toledo on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

“This year it’s special because it’s the International Year of Glass,” said Tess Healy, this year’s festival coordinator. “Being the Glass City, we really, really are focusing on all of the glass companies that have been here forever, and then the Glass Pavilion where the studio glass movement started in 1962.”

Since 2017, the Momentum Festival has brought together musicians and artists to immerse themselves in the arts and celebrate Toledo. This year’s offerings include live performances and demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, a silent disco, an artists’ market, and more in Promenade Park. There’s also the accompanying exhibition, Momentum | Intersection , at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion, featuring the works of internationally renowned glass artists.

IF YOU GO

What: Momentum: Art and Culture Festival

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Promenade Park, 400 Water St., Toledo, and Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion, 2444 Monroe St., Toledo


Admission: Free

Information: theartscommission.org/events/momentum

The Momentum Festival coincides with an Art Loop on Thursday, Healy said. That means attendees can also count on immersive dance experiences, food, and art on North St. Clair Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Momentum | Intersection kicks off the weekend at 5 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition opening runs through 7 p.m. at the Glass Pavilion, located at 2444 Monroe St., and the exhibit will remain open throughout the festival during museum hours.

Alexander Rosenberg is one of the featured artists. He competed on the first season of Netflix’s Blown Away , a competition series featuring glass-blowing artists, where he took third place. Rosenberg will display some of his recent pieces in Toledo, and said he hopes they will highlight the current climate crisis and illustrate the historical use of glass.

Rosenberg was primarily inspired by Victorian magic lantern technology, which produces simple slideshows through a series of images being projected through glass.

“I was thinking a lot about what a futuristic version of that might be and what it might be telling us about the past,” Rosenberg said. “I’m thinking a lot about waste and excess and material scarcity, all these kind of problems that are coming as part of this Anthropocene where climate change is happening, natural resources are diminishing.”

One of the Toledo Museum of Art’s own glass studio artists will have work on display at the exhibit as well. Born in Qingdao, China, Chuchen Song will showcase a four-panel set of enamel glass paintings titled Crooking in the Night. She utilizes ancient Chinese symbols of fertility and femininity in them to bring attention to women’s struggles in the contemporary world.

“Especially about abortion rights and now in China they encourage you to have more kids, so it’s very sarcastic,” Song said. “Especially here in America, my experience talking about the culture differences, but it feels like sometimes it’s kind of similar because after thousands of years women are still struggling for the right of their own body.”

An action-packed weekend follows the exhibit opening. Attendees should look for a magician, Bird’s Eye View circus performers, and other interactive activities, as well as an opportunity to watch a film covering glass and the history of the glass art movement in Toledo.

“It will be a nice way to hopefully break the heat,” Healy said of the film, which will be screened at the Imagination Station’s KeyBank Discovery Theater. She explained that the film explores the Glass Pavilion, “not only the architecture, which is super amazing and special, but also there was a glass movement that started in the states, in Toledo, which is really exciting.”

The Momentum Festival will also have a wealth of food options ranging from savory to sweet. Food trucks will be lined up along Water Street.

Attendees are also welcome to enjoy a pop-up bar from Chop House on Thursday and Saturday at the bottom of the stairs at Madison and Water streets. While sipping and snacking, visitors can also enjoy different live music performances.

RELA Percussion performs a free concert utilizing some glass instruments at UpTown Green, 1904 Madison Ave., between 5 and 10 p.m. Friday, while the “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle performs in Promenade Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and performers take the stage at 6:15 p.m.

For Patti LaBelle tickets, $25, go to promedicalive.com .

A free silent disco is from 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursday in Promenade Park, and live glass-blowing workshops continue the theme of the weekend in the park. Firenation will bring a portable furnace and demonstrate some of the glass-blowing techniques its artists use every day.

“We’ve always worked with Firenation in the past, and what’s exciting about this year is that they are also going to be doing on-site workshops,” Healy said. “So they’ll be able to have people just walk up and make a piece.”

Local artists will create pop-up murals between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Promenade Park.

Meanwhile the Arts Commission will hide 60 glass goodies throughout the park for visitors to find in a scavenger hunt starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“We have a Clearly Hidden! scavenger hunt where we have ornaments from local [glass] studios, which we’re going to be hiding around the park on Saturday for people to find and keep, and we’ve got information from all the glass companies coming down on Saturday,” Healy said.

To see even more local art, stop by the artists’market on Saturday. Local vendors will be lined in a row at the bottom of the park from 1 to 8 p.m.

An afterparty at Festival Park, 1 Discovery Way, closes out the weekend from 8 to 10 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to come by and snag a scoop or two from Swanky Scoops, which will be located in front of the Steam Plant at 320 N. Summit St.

When asked what she was most excited for this year, Healy could not pick just one special event.

“The food is always one of the most exciting things for sure,” she said. “It’s something to do, something super awesome to do and attend and to have fun in the city.”

Contact Shayleigh Frank at sfrank@theblade.com.

WTOL 11

Mobile home total loss after fire early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews were called to the scene of a south Toledo mobile home park after a fire broke out overnight Monday. Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a mobile home fire at the Byrne Hill Manufactured Home Community with flames that climbed through the roof of the building.
TOLEDO, OH
