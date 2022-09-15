Read full article on original website
Two Salinas teachers helped bring hope, and a respite from war, to the Polish-Ukrainian border.
Agata Popęda here with the humble confession that since I joined the Weekly in mid-July 2021, I’ve never had more fun, or felt more sense of mission, than when I was working on the story I’m inviting you to read now. The cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, titled Respite from War, is about a journey to Polish-Ukrainian border during which two Salinas teachers, Patricia Matulas Mason and Gabrielle DeVilla, spent a couple of weeks teaching English—and hope—to 29 Ukrainian children from the nearby Yavoriv region. Thanks to their stories, I was able to connect with wonderful people who bring hope there, on the ground, at the NATO/E.U. border. In a way, I was also able to go home.
Two opportunities to get involved in protecting our coastline and waterways.
David Schmalz here, thinking about the local coast, and how lucky we are to live in one of the world’s most beautiful places, where stunning views and awe-inspiring marine life are there for us to appreciate whenever we make time for it (see: sea lion mania happening right now at Fisherman’s Wharf).
