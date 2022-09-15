Why is Kirk Herbstreit calling NFL games? How ESPN college football analyst will juggle Amazon, 'GameDay' in 2022

Read full article on original website
Packers retake lead over Bears on Aaron Jones touchdown
The first Lambeau Leap of the 2022 season belongs to Aaron Jones. The Packers responded to a Chicago Bears scoring drive with a touchdown drive of their own in the first half on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. After the Bears took a 7-3 lead on a Justin Fields touchdown, the Packers marched 75 yards on nine plays, and Jones finished off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown.
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
