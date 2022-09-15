British Cycling apologises for ‘getting it wrong’ over response to Queen’s funeral

British Cycling has removed guidance recommending that people should not ride their bikes during the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Following the confirmation of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral date, the UK cycling governing body published guidance warning cyclists not to travel during the service, urging cyclists to take journeys “outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions”.

In a statement released today, the body said: “We’re sorry we got it wrong on this occasion.”

“British Cycling sincerely apologises for the guidance issued on Tuesday afternoon relating to cycling during the State Funeral,” the statement read.

“We understand that the decision on whether to cycle during that time is one for individuals and clubs to take for themselves, and we’re sorry that we got it wrong on this occasion.

“At British Cycling we fought incredibly hard during the pandemic to protect the right to cycle, and we recognise the frustration and disappointment that Tuesday’s statement caused.”

The original guidance was met with frustration on social media calling the advice “inappropriate”.

“It's entirely inappropriate to tell people they should not cycle anywhere in the country while a cultural event is happening. The UK is a democracy, first and foremost, with a constitutional monarchy,” one user wrote.

Others were concerned that the advice for cyclists to not travel on Monday could increase vitriol toward bike riders.

“Too late, you're an embarrassment at a time when hatred towards cycling feels at an all-time high,” a tweet user replied in response to the organisation’s apology.

British Cycling joins Center Parcs in its U-turn after the holiday park backtracked on a decision to close its sites on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

McDonald’s also announced that all of its UK restaurants will be closed for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the fast-food giant said: “All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen arrives at a McDonald’s restaurant in Cheshire in 1998 (PA Archive)

“Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling.”

In a statement, Center Parcs said it had made the decision to close “as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment ... We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey”.

The updated guidance from British Cycling reads: “As a mark of respect to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, British Cycling’s guidance is that no formal domestic activities should take place on the day of the State Funeral, Monday 19 September.

“In line with guidance from the Royal Household, any clubs planning rides on the day of the State Funeral may want to consider adjusting their route or ride timings so they do not clash with those of the funeral service and associated processions. However, they are under no obligation to do so.”