British Cycling apologises for ‘getting it wrong’ over response to Queen’s funeral

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

British Cycling has removed guidance recommending that people should not ride their bikes during the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Following the confirmation of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral date, the UK cycling governing body published guidance warning cyclists not to travel during the service, urging cyclists to take journeys “outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions”.

In a statement released today, the body said: “We’re sorry we got it wrong on this occasion.”

“British Cycling sincerely apologises for the guidance issued on Tuesday afternoon relating to cycling during the State Funeral,” the statement read.

“We understand that the decision on whether to cycle during that time is one for individuals and clubs to take for themselves, and we’re sorry that we got it wrong on this occasion.

“At British Cycling we fought incredibly hard during the pandemic to protect the right to cycle, and we recognise the frustration and disappointment that Tuesday’s statement caused.”

The original guidance was met with frustration on social media calling the advice “inappropriate”.

“It's entirely inappropriate to tell people they should not cycle anywhere in the country while a cultural event is happening. The UK is a democracy, first and foremost, with a constitutional monarchy,” one user wrote.

Others were concerned that the advice for cyclists to not travel on Monday could increase vitriol toward bike riders.

“Too late, you're an embarrassment at a time when hatred towards cycling feels at an all-time high,” a tweet user replied in response to the organisation’s apology.

British Cycling joins Center Parcs in its U-turn after the holiday park backtracked on a decision to close its sites on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

McDonald’s also announced that all of its UK restaurants will be closed for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the fast-food giant said: “All of our UK restaurants will be closed on Monday until 5pm, to allow everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgczW_0hwNmJsW00
The Queen arrives at a McDonald’s restaurant in Cheshire in 1998 (PA Archive)

“Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling.”

In a statement, Center Parcs said it had made the decision to close “as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment ... We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey”.

The updated guidance from British Cycling reads: “As a mark of respect to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, British Cycling’s guidance is that no formal domestic activities should take place on the day of the State Funeral, Monday 19 September.

“In line with guidance from the Royal Household, any clubs planning rides on the day of the State Funeral may want to consider adjusting their route or ride timings so they do not clash with those of the funeral service and associated processions. However, they are under no obligation to do so.”

The Independent

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ after Queen’s ‘ER’ initials removed from his military uniform

The Duke of Sussex was “heartbroken” to find that Queen Elizabeth II’s “ER” initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform when he wore it to stand vigil, it has been reported.Prince Harry donned his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around his grandmother’s coffin on Saturday night (17 September).But the duke’s uniform was noticeably missing the late monarch’s initials, which appeared on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.According to the Sunday Times, Harry was “devastated”...
The Independent

Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral: ‘Location is everything’

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING,” Mr Trump added.President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived in London over the weekend to pay their respects during the Queen’s memorials.“Our hearts go out to...
The Independent

Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral

People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
The Independent

What is the ‘Wand of Office’ and why will it be broken for the Queen

When Queen Elizabeth II is finally laid to rest, one last parting ceremony will take place as the Lord Chamberlain symbolically breaks his Wand of Office and places it on her coffin.The Lord Chamberlain is the most senior member of the Royal Household and is responsible for overseeing all departments, staff, organising royal events, and acting as a liaison between the sovereign and the House of Lords.The current Lord Chamberlain is Lord Andrew Parker, Baron Parker of Minsmere, who was appointed on 1 April 2021 and whose first official duties involved planning the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of...
The Independent

How much does the Queen’s coffin weigh and why is it lead-lined?

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has undertaken its procession to Westminster Abbey.The late monarch is being laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday (19 September).Draped in the Royal Standard and bearing the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, the coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the queen was lying-in-state.It was placed onto the 123-year-old gun carriage, which took it to Westminster Abbey, where it was brought into New Palace Yard by 98 Royal Navy sailors.Following on from Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be moved to Windsor Castle.Why is the Queen’s coffin lead-lined?According to reports, the Queen’s coffin...
The Independent

People question why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seated in second row during Queen’s funeral

Mourners watching the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II have questioned why the late monarch’s grandson, the Duke of Sussex, was seated in the second row at Westminster Abbey.On Monday 19 September, dignitaries and royals from around the world attended the Queen’s state funeral for an hour-long service at the historic site in London. During the service, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, were joined in the front row by the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence, along with the Queen’s sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and Prince Edward’s wife Sophie.The Queen’s...
The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
The Independent

Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
The Independent

Prince Edward explains why he doesn’t shake hands with crowds

Prince Edward has explained why he does not shake hands with mourners lining the streets ahead of the Queen’s funeral. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were met with cheers after they surprised crowds of mourners outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon by stepping out to greet them.The Queen’s youngest son could be seen speaking to members of the public, singling out individual mourners waiting in the crowd to ask where they had travelled from. Many reached out to shake his hand, but Prince Edward appeared to prefer non-physical contact, such as waving.Explaining to one mourner, he said: “I’d...
The Independent

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
The Independent

Barack Obama recalls Queen’s response after Michelle gave monarch brooch of ‘nominal value’

Barack Obama has shared a sweet recollection about Queen Elizabeth II and her “subtle thoughtfulness” on the day of her funeral.On Monday 19 September, as the Queen was honoured by dignitaries and royals from around the world during her state funeral, the former president shared a video about his own experiences with the late British ruler.In the video, which Barack shared to his Twitter account, he recalled his and wife Michelle’s meeting with the Queen in 2011, when the couple was invited to a State Dinner at Buckingham Palace.However, as noted by the former president, State Dinners at Buckingham...
The Independent

Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - who is buried there?

Queen Elizabeth II is making the journey to her final resting place after a celebration of her life at her state funeral at Westminster Hall.Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who was on the throne for 70 years, will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel at Windsor Castle. She will not be buried in the royal vault, which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and...
The Independent

The View co-host Ana Navarro criticises coverage of the Queen’s funeral amid Hurricane Fiona

Ana Navarro, political commentator and co-host of The View, called out television networks’ for their coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as Hurricane Fiona rages through Puerto Rico.Navarro, who recently became a permanent co-host of The View, took to Twitter on Monday to criticise the funeral coverage amid the ongoing tropical storm. “Folks, I respect the Queen as much as the next person,” she began her tweet. “I offer my condolences to the Brits and all who loved her. But can I please get some news and footage of the effects of Fiona in Puerto Rico? For those who...
The Independent

What the body language of the royals at the funeral can tell us

The eyes of the world are watching, as the Queen is honoured with a historic state funeral.The ceremony began with a procession of senior royals behind the coffin as it was carried to Westminster Abbey – where 2,000 people were in attendance to pay their respects, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.Viewing figures of the funeral are likely to be record-breaking, and it was also broadcast live to around 125 cinemas and several cathedrals in the UK.With so many people watching proceedings, the body language of the royal family and statespeople in attendance has come under intense scrutiny. “Body...
The Independent

The Independent

