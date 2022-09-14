Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
ODF lifts additional restrictions for industrial operations
As of Friday, September 16, 2022, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District will terminate the additional restrictions fire precaution order for industrial operations within the John Day and Prineville Units. All other fire season restrictions remain in effect for industrial operations. More information for these restrictions is...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Conceptual plan for Stevens Road Tract in SE Bend approved by state
The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development has approved a conceptual plan to develop the 261-acre Stevens Road Tract southeast of Bend, the city announced Thursday. It’s the latest step in the effort to create the new neighborhood. “DLCD’s approval of this one-of-a-kind conceptual plan brings our community...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend La-Pine Schools: ‘SeeSaw’ security breach led to app removal from iPads
A security breach involving Bend-La Pine School District vendor SeeSaw led the district to temporarily remove the company’s app from teacher and student iPads Wednesday. Some parents were sent a message Wednesday morning saying the SeeSaw system was affected, but without many specifics other than there was an apparent hack.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend Heroes Foundation observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day
The Bend Heroes Foundation will observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day with displays of military service flags at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park beginning at 7:00 am, Friday, Sept. 16. A POW/MIA wreath and President Biden’s National POW/MIA Recognition Day Proclamation will be displayed at the memorial at 8:00 am....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sunriver theater celebrates 10 years of productions
Meet the cast of the current play in the works: Oz, and the woman who started it all 10 years ago: Victoria Kristy. Central Oregon Daily’s Karli Olsen went to Sunriver to see how the theater group is preparing for their next show.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fiddles. Fun. Free-Admission – Now That’s Music to My Ears!
Well, here’s something. The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers are hosting The Central Oregon Acoustic Music Gathering at the Crook County Fairgrounds. We sent Eric Lindstrom out to Prineville to see what it’s all about.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Bend teacher assigned to multiple schools arrested over explicit child images
A music teacher from Bend who was assigned to multiple schools in the Bend-La Pine School District has been arrested on suspicion of possessing explicit images of children. A letter sent to parents indicates the children in the images are not believed to be from the local area. The Bend...
centraloregondaily.com
Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second
Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend 18-year-old is the in-demand photographer of social media influencers
He’s just 18 years old and he’s already been a professional photographer for four years. Joshua Manilla now splits his time photographing his peers in Bend and social media influencers in Los Angeles. “When I was a freshman, I got a girl asking me to do her senior...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Hundreds attend memorial for fallen Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Lt. Ernie Brown
A public memorial service was held Wednesday for a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who passed away after an off-duty motorcycle crash. Members of the sheriffs office and the community gathered at the county fairgrounds to honor Lt. Ernie Brown. Hundreds were in attendance to hear about the U.S....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Idaho fugitive captured in Bend cemetery
An escaped prisoner from Idaho was captured in a Bend cemetery Thursday morning. Bend Police say Zachary Heward, 36, walked away from the Idaho Falls Work Release Center in May where he was being held on theft, burglary, drug and other charges. An officer spotted a vehicle associated with the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Have you seen him? Bend area man missing since Saturday
A man from the Bend area is missing and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating him. DCSO said John William McPheeters, 64, was last seen Sept. 10 around 10:00 a.m. He was not reported missing until Thursday. He was last known to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
centraloregondaily.com
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Underdogs or top dogs? Caldera girls soccer remain unbeaten, ranked #1
Only one undefeated girl’s soccer team left in Central Oregon, and it’s the team with the least experience. They’d never played at the varsity level before this season. It’s the girls’ soccer team at Bend’s newest school, Caldera High. “I have very high expectations,”...
Comments / 0