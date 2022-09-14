ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

ODF lifts additional restrictions for industrial operations

As of Friday, September 16, 2022, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District will terminate the additional restrictions fire precaution order for industrial operations within the John Day and Prineville Units. All other fire season restrictions remain in effect for industrial operations. More information for these restrictions is...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Conceptual plan for Stevens Road Tract in SE Bend approved by state

The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development has approved a conceptual plan to develop the 261-acre Stevens Road Tract southeast of Bend, the city announced Thursday. It’s the latest step in the effort to create the new neighborhood. “DLCD’s approval of this one-of-a-kind conceptual plan brings our community...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend La-Pine Schools: ‘SeeSaw’ security breach led to app removal from iPads

A security breach involving Bend-La Pine School District vendor SeeSaw led the district to temporarily remove the company’s app from teacher and student iPads Wednesday. Some parents were sent a message Wednesday morning saying the SeeSaw system was affected, but without many specifics other than there was an apparent hack.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend Heroes Foundation observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day

The Bend Heroes Foundation will observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day with displays of military service flags at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park beginning at 7:00 am, Friday, Sept. 16. A POW/MIA wreath and President Biden’s National POW/MIA Recognition Day Proclamation will be displayed at the memorial at 8:00 am....
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Sunriver theater celebrates 10 years of productions

Meet the cast of the current play in the works: Oz, and the woman who started it all 10 years ago: Victoria Kristy. Central Oregon Daily’s Karli Olsen went to Sunriver to see how the theater group is preparing for their next show.
SUNRIVER, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second

Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Idaho fugitive captured in Bend cemetery

An escaped prisoner from Idaho was captured in a Bend cemetery Thursday morning. Bend Police say Zachary Heward, 36, walked away from the Idaho Falls Work Release Center in May where he was being held on theft, burglary, drug and other charges. An officer spotted a vehicle associated with the...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Have you seen him? Bend area man missing since Saturday

A man from the Bend area is missing and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating him. DCSO said John William McPheeters, 64, was last seen Sept. 10 around 10:00 a.m. He was not reported missing until Thursday. He was last known to...
centraloregondaily.com

US 97 closed in both directions due to crash

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
REDMOND, OR

