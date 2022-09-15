Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
ISP: man accused of drunk driving with 1-year-old child in car
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana man was arrested Saturday night for alleged reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with his 1-year-old daughter, according to Indiana State Police. An Indiana State Trooper clocked 28-year-old Coleman Sheridan going 90 mph on Interstate 69 just east of Evansville...
Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
POLICE: Wrong-way driver arrested in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they took a woman into custody after she drunkenly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic Saturday night. The Jasper Police Department tells us they pulled over a Jeep Gladiator after they saw it driving on the wrong side of the road. A police report states the driver, 48-year-old […]
EPD: Rollover crash on Columbia likely due to alcohol
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a crash along a busy Evansville street Saturday evening was likely caused by alcohol. Evansville Police Department officers responded to Columbia Street for reports of a four-vehicle accident around 8:14 p.m. Investigators revealed that a driver crashed into multiple vehicles and flipped several times. Dispatch tells us at least one […]
wevv.com
Woman accused of purse nabbing, spending $1,800 on stolen credit card in Evansville
The Evansville Police Department says it's looking for the woman you see here in connection to a theft investigation. EPD says the investigation started back on July 20, when a woman reported that her purse had been stolen with several credit cards inside. Later that same day, police say the...
wevv.com
Union County Sheriff's Office investigating pursuit that left one person dead
The Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Uniontown, KY, which occurred on September 16, at approximately 1:20 P.M. At 1:10 P.M. Morganfield Police arrived on the scene at United Community Bank in Morganfield, to investigate a possible fraud attempt in the drive-through line, according to law enforcement.
OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that Craig Crawford, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene […]
14news.com
Man displaced by Weinbach explosion reports theft at property
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thieves are apparently targeting people who were displaced by the explosion on Weinbach Ave. A police report was made after a victim says items were taken from his garage, including a pricey bicycle. We’re told officials found a cut in the chain link fence around the...
14news.com
EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening. The chase happened at around 7 p.m. Police say officers pulled the car over, and two people inside got out and ran away. Officers say they caught the passenger, but the driver is still on the loose.
USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to accident with injuries on Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms crews were called to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Franklin Street and First Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Dispatch says the call originally came in at 3:30 p.m. Officials say that crash initially came in as needed extrication, but say...
wevv.com
Arrest made after man shot twice in Owensboro
A suspect has been arrested in an Owensboro, Kentucky shooting that sent one man to the hospital, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department said Thursday that 23-year-old Michael E. Hines was arrested on four counts of Wanton Endangerment and one count of Assault after a shooting that happened over the weekend.
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
104.1 WIKY
Father is Arrested After Investigation Of Daughter’s Death
A death investigation led by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a Posey County father. Dispatch received a call on September 8 from a home on East 5th Street regarding an unresponsive 9 month old. The infant was transported to an Evansville...
OPD: Man shot twice on West 7th Street after argument
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it was dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of W. 7th Street on September 11 at 12:21 a.m. Officers say they found a man who had been shot two times. OPD says the man was taken to a local hospital with what are […]
wevv.com
Owensboro man sentenced to decades in prison for trafficking large amounts of meth
An Owensboro man was sentenced to several decades in prison for distributing large amounts of meth in western Kentucky and southern Indiana. The Owensboro Police Department announced Friday that Central Holman of Owensboro had been sentenced to 260 months in federal prison - just over 21.5 years. Holman's sentence is...
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with child molestation and battery after multiple victims interviewed, affidavit says
An Evansville man was arrested on multiple charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a child and hitting and choking other children in different incidents. A probable cause affidavit filed by a detective with the Evansville Police Department says 34-year-old Anterrico Momon was accused of the crimes during interviews with three different victims at Holly's House.
String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
wevv.com
Syringe filled with fentanyl found during traffic stop in Evansville, police say
A man was arrested on several charges early Thursday morning after police say they pulled him over and found a syringe filled with a black liquid that tested positive for fentanyl. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were on routine patrol just after midnight Thursday when they saw...
14news.com
EFD: 4 people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a crash involving two moving cars and two parked cars on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened near the 800 block of Morton Avenue and East Columbia Street. They say the call originally came...
