Colorado Latino voters worry about inflation, wages, economy heading into November elections

The League of United Latin American Citizens, one of the oldest and largest Latino organizations in the United States, urged immigrants to vote, in Des Moines, Iowa, in February 2016. Photo by Voice of America via Wikimedia Commons

A new poll looking at Latinos' priorities shows at least half believe their economic situation has gotten worse in the past year, signaling that inflation could be a defining issue for Latino voters in November.

The poll, which the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda released on Wednesday, asked 1,504 registered Latino voters between between July 5 and Aug. 5 about inflation, the economy, gun violence, affordable housing, healthcare costs, abortion and education.

Of the respondents, 47% identified as Democrats, 28% as unaffiliated and 17% identified as Republican. An analysis of actual voter turnout in Colorado in 2020 by Univision showed that out of 377,128 Hispanic voters, 45% were Democrats, 41% were unaffiliated, and 14% identified as Republicans.

Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights and Voces Unidas de las Montañas – and their respective action funds, along with Protégete of Conservation Colorado as a partner – commissioned the poll, which BSP Research of California conducted. COLOR is a leading abortion-rights advocate in the state.

The poll mostly delved into progressive talking points, notably on abortion and climate change.

Top of mind for respondents is addressing the rising cost of living and inflation, the state of the economy, and improving wages and income. They're also worried about gun violence and mass shootings, affordable housing, healthcare costs and reducing crime.

Also among the top issues are abortion rights and discrimination.

Half of the respondents said their lives have gotten worse within the last year.

A quarter said they quit their jobs in the past year. Among that group, a third said it was due to poor working conditions. That said, nearly 40% cited finding jobs with better pay as a reason for leaving.

The majority – 59% – believe the country is going in the wrong direction, although a plurality – 47% versus 39% – believe Colorado is heading in the right direction.

The overwhelming majority also say it's important for candidates running for office to reflect the "racial and ethnic diversity" of the community that they represent.

When asked which matters more - that a candidate is Latino or that candidate shares the respondents' political values, regardless of their race, the majority -53% - say they prefer the latter.