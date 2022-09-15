ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Latino voters worry about inflation, wages, economy heading into November elections

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiJgY_0hwNj7GQ00
The League of United Latin American Citizens, one of the oldest and largest Latino organizations in the United States, urged immigrants to vote, in Des Moines, Iowa, in February 2016. Photo by Voice of America via Wikimedia Commons

A new poll looking at Latinos' priorities shows at least half believe their economic situation has gotten worse in the past year, signaling that inflation could be a defining issue for Latino voters in November.

The poll, which the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda released on Wednesday, asked 1,504 registered Latino voters between between July 5 and Aug. 5 about inflation, the economy, gun violence, affordable housing, healthcare costs, abortion and education.

Of the respondents, 47% identified as Democrats, 28% as unaffiliated and 17% identified as Republican. An analysis of actual voter turnout in Colorado in 2020 by Univision showed that out of 377,128 Hispanic voters, 45% were Democrats, 41% were unaffiliated, and 14% identified as Republicans.

Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights and Voces Unidas de las Montañas – and their respective action funds, along with Protégete of Conservation Colorado as a partner – commissioned the poll, which BSP Research of California conducted. COLOR is a leading abortion-rights advocate in the state.

The poll mostly delved into progressive talking points, notably on abortion and climate change.

Top of mind for respondents is addressing the rising cost of living and inflation, the state of the economy, and improving wages and income. They're also worried about gun violence and mass shootings, affordable housing, healthcare costs and reducing crime.

Also among the top issues are abortion rights and discrimination.

Half of the respondents said their lives have gotten worse within the last year.

A quarter said they quit their jobs in the past year. Among that group, a third said it was due to poor working conditions. That said, nearly 40% cited finding jobs with better pay as a reason for leaving.

The majority – 59% – believe the country is going in the wrong direction, although a plurality – 47% versus 39% – believe Colorado is heading in the right direction.

The overwhelming majority also say it's important for candidates running for office to reflect the "racial and ethnic diversity" of the community that they represent.

When asked which matters more - that a candidate is Latino or that candidate shares the respondents' political values, regardless of their race, the majority -53% - say they prefer the latter.

Comments / 1

Related
The Denver Gazette

WADHAMS | Bennet evades all but the easiest debates

Poor Michael Bennet. It’s no wonder he thinks he needs a shill to hide behind before he will agree to a televised debate. Bennet joined the doddering President Joe Biden for a political rally at the White House to promote their laughably named “Inflation Reducation Act” on a day when inflation went up to 8.3% from a year ago. This caused the stock market to fall by 1,200 points which ravaged middle class savings across the nation.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

HUDSON | Pay up to pacify public prosecutors, defenders

Finding the news behind the news can demand arduous treks into the policy weeds to unveil dysfunction. It’s not uncommon to then discover idiosyncratic legislative histories that prompt bizarre behaviors within public bureaucracies. Recent reports that public defender offices across Colorado are toying with forming a union to petition for better working conditions and improved pay for support staff, but not immediately for attorneys, sounds like a case of special pleading. Teachers, firemen and police, it should be pointed out, have long enjoyed just such collective bargaining privileges.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

SONDERMANN | In defense of the political center

Question: What is the only thing you find these days in the middle of the road?. Answer: A dead armadillo. That bit of humor points to what is increasingly and problematically our political condition. The political center is vanishing as the country further pulls to its embattled poles. Clearly, one’s...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado to receive $121 million for water line repairs

Colorado will receive $121 million in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to repair and improve the state's water infrastructure. U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Colorado Democrats, praised the funding, which they say will help deliver clean, safe and reliable drinking water to communities across the state. It will also provide funding to prevent flooding, collect and treat wastewater and safeguard vital waterways.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Colorado school-choice law discriminates against students with disabilities, complaint alleges

Abram Sisneros was excited to go to kindergarten at the same school his older brother attended and where he had just completed two years of preschool. But at a meeting before the start of kindergarten, his parents were told that Abram, who has Down syndrome, needed more services than the school could provide. He wouldn’t be able to attend the school his parents had chosen for him.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado now accepts cryptocurrency for tax payments, Gov. Polis announces at Startup Week kickoff

The state of Colorado is accepting cryptocurrency for all state tax payments, Gov. Jared Polis announced at a kickoff event for Denver Startup Week, which began Monday. The cryptocurrency payment option will be offered on all state tax bills, including individual and business incomes. “We’re just showing again, from a customer service perspective, how Colorado is tech-forward in meeting the ever-changing needs of businesses and residents,” Polis said. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

GABEL | Activist 'acceptable' animal husbandry inanity

Never have I ever had an animal health question and called an urban or suburban legislator for their expertise. Never has an animal-rights extremist group bent on ending animal agriculture showed up in a blizzard to help save calves. And never have I allowed words to pass my lips like “boy, we should legislate that” or “you know what we need is a ballot proposal.”
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics win 22 awards from Colorado Press Association

Journalists and photographers from the Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics won 22 awards from the Colorado Press Association on Saturday. The stories ranged from drought coverage and its impact on a fifth-generation rancher in El Paso County to the toll that the Central 70 project has taken on two Denver neighborhoods.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Abortion Rights#Inflation And Economy#Politics Legislative#Abortion Issues#Racism#Politics State#Election State#Colorado Latino#Latinos#Democrats#Univision#Hispanic#Republicans
The Denver Gazette

U.S. appeals court rejects big tech's right regulate online speech

(Corrects to largely 2-1 ruling in second paragraph) (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that bars large social media companies from banning or censoring users based on "viewpoint," a setback for technology industry groups that say the measure would turn platforms into bastions of dangerous content. The largely 2-1 ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in New Orleans, sets up...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Denver Gazette

Zebra mussel - a highly invasive species - found in Highline Lake

An invasive adult zebra mussel was found on Sept. 14 in Highline Lake, just north of Fruita, prompting heightened monitoring and decontamination of boats. The lake is part of Highline Lake State Park. Wildlife officers found a single adult zebra mussel on PVC pipe in the lake during a routine invasive species sampling. It's the first adult mussel ever found in Colorado, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A day after blackout, Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona unleashed more rain on Puerto Rico on Monday, a day after the storm knocked out power and water to most of the island, and National Guard troops rescued hundreds of people who got stranded. The governor warned that it could take days to get the lights back on. The blow from Fiona was made more devastating because Puerto Rico has yet to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Denver Gazette

Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico; troops rescue hundreds

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona unleashed more rain on Puerto Rico on Monday, a day after the storm knocked out power and water to most of the island, and National Guard troops rescued hundreds of people who got stranded. The governor warned that it could take days to get the lights back on. The blow from Fiona was made more devastating because Puerto Rico has yet to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Denver Gazette

Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico's southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy