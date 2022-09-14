Read full article on original website
Rio Grande Sun
Española Settles Trespassing Lawsuit with Santa Clara Pueblo for $1.4 Million
After more than six years in litigation, the City of Española is poised to pay $1,400,000 to Santa Clara Pueblo to settle a lawsuit regarding alleged trespass on pueblo property via water lines, sewer lines and roadways. The interim settlement depends on further negotiation of an easement for the...
Rio Grande Sun
City Lodges Formal Complaint Against Trash Authority
Española City Council sent out an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority on Sept. 12 which requested “an emergency special meeting of the North Central Solid Waste Authority (NCSWA), Joint Powers Agreement board (JPA) in accordance with the JPA bylaws,” and cited 10 alleged violations of a 2017 memorandum of understanding between the solid waste authority and the City of Española. The council requested the board of directors to meet on or before Sept. 16 unless the authority could provide a response stating both a reason the date is unacceptable and a new proposed date for the meeting.
Rio Grande Sun
Shooting at Mobile Home Park Leaves One Dead
Española police have requested the public’s help in finding any information related to a shooting that occurred off Riverside Drive on the evening of Sept. 9. Police responded to a call at 11:57 p.m. at Cooks Mobile Home Park and found Nicole Martinez, 35, was shot and killed, according to a press release from the department.
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of Evacuation Underway At Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe
Scene of an evacuation underway this morning at Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe at 1789 Central Ave. Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris told the Los Alamos Daily Post that firefighters are on scene investigating the source of a strange odor, which caused the evacuation. Check back as more details become available at ladailylost.com. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
losalamosreporter.com
Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow, Music, Fireworks, Food, Bouncy Houses And More Planned In White Rock Oct. 29
Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m!. Historically, the Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow has been...
losalamosreporter.com
Engagement Announcement: Mang/Hopkins
John and Jennifer Hopkins of Los Alamos are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Emily to Connor Mang, son of Joe and Jacki Mang of White Rock. Connor and Emily are Los Alamos High School sweethearts. They graduated HS in 2016 and are 2020 University of New Mexico graduates. Emily is currently pursuing her doctorate in Materials Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Connor is currently pursuing his Masters in Business Administration at the University of New Mexico and working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in Financial Operations. The newly engaged couple have an October 2023 wedding planned. Courtesy photo.
