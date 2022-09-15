Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Deadline Approaches for Individuals Interested in Applying for a Pardon for Marijuana-Related Convictions
On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman said that the deadline is approaching to apply for a pardon for select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions as part of a one-time expedited process through the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons. More than 1,600 people have already applied for a...
Bill to raise minimum wage in Allegheny County to $20 seeing push back
A $20-an-hour minimum wage proposal for workers employed by Allegheny County is drawing firm opposition from several members of County Council including Republican Sam DeMarco
Democrat Josh Shapiro takes his gubernatorial campaign to Mastriano country
CHAMBERSBURG - Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, knows he doesn’t have to carry most central Pennsylvania counties to win this year’s election. But he also knows, from the Democrats’ experience of 2016 when Donald J. Trump won the state, that he can’t totally write-off...
More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll
More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while 21 percent said they will […]
Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union denounces Doug Mastriano’s plan to cut education spending
Leaders of the Pennsylvania State Education Association held a handful of events the week of Sep. 12 in western Pennsylvania to draw attention to what they call a damaging plan for public education. In March, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano said during a radio interview that he would cut per-student...
Pennsylvania representative proposes bill to allow self-exclusion from alcohol purchases
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A local lawmaker came up with an idea to help people struggling with alcohol addiction after experiencing it first-hand. “Over the past year or so, I have, unfortunately, struggled with alcohol addiction,” said Representative Matt Dowling. Speaking from experience, Rep. Dowling, who represents Fayette...
Former State Representative Jeff Pyle dies at 58
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) - Former State Representative Jeff Pyle has died. He represented a district that included Winfield and Buffalo townships as well as parts of Armstrong and Indiana counties. He was 58 years old. Pyle died after fighting a long battle with cancer. Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff at all government and public buildings and grounds as a tribute to Pyle.
Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly
A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
Pennsylvania gubernatorial race: Republican candidate Doug Mastriano campaigns in Drexel Hill
With just 54 days to go until November 8, Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano stopped in Drexel Hill, Delaware County Thursday, campaigning with former US Senator Rick Santorum.
Gov. Wolf orders Pa. flags to half-staff to honor former state rep
In honor of former Pa. State Representative Jeff Pyle, who died Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately. He was 57. Pyle served in the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th...
People’s Clinic and Healthcare Story Speakout
The SWPA Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA will be returning to Butler, PA with our People’s Clinic as we join folks across the state and the country in the Nonviolent Medicaid Army Week of Action!. Join us at Rotary Park in Butler City on Sunday, September...
PPS contests judge's decision to give tax relief to some homeowners
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is contesting a judge's decision to give property tax relief to thousands of homeowners in Allegheny County.The district said the judge's ruling was beyond his authority. Under the ruling, about 11,000 property owners with pending appeals are in line for major tax reductions. That would mean school districts will see a large drop in revenue.
Gov. Wolf, State Officials Prioritize Food Security for Seniors During Hunger Action Month
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – This week, the Wolf Administration is raising awareness about food assistance programs for seniors. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the USDA Commodity Supplemental-Food Program, now more commonly known as the Senior Food Box Program in the commonwealth. In May 2021, only 28,000 seniors were registered for the program. One year later, that number increased thanks to a re-launch of the program, but Gov. Wolf wants to ensure more seniors take advantage of the new and improved program.
CDC: Crawford, Warren Counties Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Erie County Moves to Medium Level
Warren County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19, joining Crawford County, and mask wearing indoors is recommended for both areas, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie County also moved from the low to medium level. At the high level, the following is...
Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program
Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
Health Clinic set for Sunday at Rotary Park
A group is holding a health event in a Butler City park later today. The Southwest PA Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA is holding a People’s Clinic and Healthcare Story Speakout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Rotary Park (Corner of Chestnut and West Cunningham). The...
County Executive responds after Erie County Council questions legality of proposed use of ARP funds for local business
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Executive has issued a response after some Erie County Council members questioned the legality of the proposed use of ARP funds for a local business. Tensions were high at Thursday night’s Erie County Council meeting as council members discussed a resolution, supported by County Executive Brenton Davis, which would use […]
Florida Businessman Pleads Guilty in $100M Health Care Fraud Scheme Involving Ellwood City Medical Center
PITTSBURGH – A resident of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of conspiracy related to the submission of fraudulent health care claims, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Daniel Hurt, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care...
Measure Impacts PA License Plates
HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier which would generate dollars for the Motor License Fund by creating a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. House Bill 2632 would give residents the option to purchase vendor-designed specialty license plates from a contractor that is overseen by PennDOT and the PA State Police. The bill requires PennDOT to have final approval and oversight of the program. Each vendor-produced specialty license plate must also meet PA’s safety and legibility standards and must be compatible with toll road, police department, and other automated plate reader technologies. The state of Texas implemented a similar program in 2009, and it has been very successful, returning over $115 million in new revenue.
Latrobe landlords speak out against proposed rental inspection requirements
Landlords who own property in Latrobe aren’t happy about a proposed ordinance that would require all rental units to undergo routine inspections. About a dozen landlords showed up to the city’s council meeting this week to voice concerns over the inspection requirement, which council tabled after mounting disapproval from the landlords.
