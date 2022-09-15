ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

explorejeffersonpa.com

Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Deadline Approaches for Individuals Interested in Applying for a Pardon for Marijuana-Related Convictions

On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman said that the deadline is approaching to apply for a pardon for select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions as part of a one-time expedited process through the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons. More than 1,600 people have already applied for a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll

More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while 21 percent said they will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Former State Representative Jeff Pyle dies at 58

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) - Former State Representative Jeff Pyle has died. He represented a district that included Winfield and Buffalo townships as well as parts of Armstrong and Indiana counties. He was 58 years old. Pyle died after fighting a long battle with cancer. Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff at all government and public buildings and grounds as a tribute to Pyle. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly

A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

People’s Clinic and Healthcare Story Speakout

The SWPA Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA will be returning to Butler, PA with our People’s Clinic as we join folks across the state and the country in the Nonviolent Medicaid Army Week of Action!. Join us at Rotary Park in Butler City on Sunday, September...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PPS contests judge's decision to give tax relief to some homeowners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is contesting a judge's decision to give property tax relief to thousands of homeowners in Allegheny County.The district said the judge's ruling was beyond his authority. Under the ruling, about 11,000 property owners with pending appeals are in line for major tax reductions. That would mean school districts will see a large drop in revenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Wolf, State Officials Prioritize Food Security for Seniors During Hunger Action Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – This week, the Wolf Administration is raising awareness about food assistance programs for seniors. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the USDA Commodity Supplemental-Food Program, now more commonly known as the Senior Food Box Program in the commonwealth. In May 2021, only 28,000 seniors were registered for the program. One year later, that number increased thanks to a re-launch of the program, but Gov. Wolf wants to ensure more seniors take advantage of the new and improved program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program

Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Health Clinic set for Sunday at Rotary Park

A group is holding a health event in a Butler City park later today. The Southwest PA Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA is holding a People’s Clinic and Healthcare Story Speakout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Rotary Park (Corner of Chestnut and West Cunningham). The...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

County Executive responds after Erie County Council questions legality of proposed use of ARP funds for local business

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Executive has issued a response after some Erie County Council members questioned the legality of the proposed use of ARP funds for a local business. Tensions were high at Thursday night’s Erie County Council meeting as council members discussed a resolution, supported by County Executive Brenton Davis, which would use […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Measure Impacts PA License Plates

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier which would generate dollars for the Motor License Fund by creating a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. House Bill 2632 would give residents the option to purchase vendor-designed specialty license plates from a contractor that is overseen by PennDOT and the PA State Police. The bill requires PennDOT to have final approval and oversight of the program. Each vendor-produced specialty license plate must also meet PA’s safety and legibility standards and must be compatible with toll road, police department, and other automated plate reader technologies. The state of Texas implemented a similar program in 2009, and it has been very successful, returning over $115 million in new revenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

