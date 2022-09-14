ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooringsport, LA

96.5 KVKI

Bossier Crime Stoppers Seeking Office Depot Thief

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female entered the Office Depot located in Bossier City and stole a printer valued at $700.00. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

2 Bossier Residents Accused of Desecration of Graves in Haughton

Bossier deputies have caught up with two people accused of desecrating graves and stealing property from a local cemetery. 38-year-old David Taylor and 33-year-old Kimberly Percival, both of Bossier City, have been arrested after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery in Haughton.
HAUGHTON, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Man Convicted in Double Murder of Local Couple

A Shreveport man is convicted of murder in the death of a local couple. 37-year-old Dewayne Willie Watkins is found guilty in the 2018 kidnapping and first-degree murder of a Shreveport couple. Watkins kidnapped, robbed and then killed 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose...
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Major Vehicle Accident Kills One

On September 15, 2022, at 7:15 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to Flournoy Lucas Road and Vera Circle on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2004 GMC Envoy. The Shreveport Fire Department responded, and the drivers of both...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)

The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
CADDO PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Officer Involved Shooting In Shreveport Subdivision, 1 Injured

KSLA reports one person was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The shooting happened just after 2pm today. The shooting happened inside Shreveport's Twelve Oaks subdivision off East Flournoy Lucas Road. The exact location is reportedly the 600 block of Ashley River...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile

Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
MINDEN, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Stabbing

A Shreveport man who stabbed another man in the face following an altercation in 2019 was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The six-person jury found Patrick Adams, 48, guilty of the July 55, 2019 attack on Charles Green at a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier City Mayor Asks To Remove City Police Chief

More serious news coming from the Bossier City Police Department. Today we learned that Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has asked the Fire & Police Civil Service Board to remove Chris Estess from his position as Chief of Police. The Board will call a Special Meeting to discuss the request, which will happen quickly. The Special Meeting is already set for tomorrow, Friday September 16th, at 3:30pm.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Police Chief Ousted By Civil Service Board

Bossier City will be getting a new police chief. The Fire and Police Civil Service Board has removed Chief Chris Estess as chief. This decision was made after Mayor Tommy Chandler asked the board to remove Estess from the post. What Did Bossier Mayor Have to Say About This Move?
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

National Night Out Parade in Downtown Shreveport

Shreveport Police Department invites all members of the community to come out and enjoy the 2022 National Night Out Parade, Thursday September 15th at 6PM. The parade will travel from the 400 block to the 600 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. SPD and city officials want to give crime and drugs a going away party.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Dollar Stores Want in on the Alcohol Action

Things could be changing in a big way on alcohol sales in Shreveport. Last month, the City Council voted to do away with the separate entrance requirement for alcohol sales at retail stores. Now applications are beginning to come in from retailers who want to add alcohol to store shelves.
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport School Receives National Recognition

The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

How to Get Free Cheeseburgers in Shreveport

Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day, and several national chains are celebrating by offering free cheeseburgers. In fact, you can score a free burger at McDonald's, Burger King, or Wendy's among others. 1. McDonald's actually polled fans to determine which burger customers wanted, with the options of the regular Cheeseburger, Double...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Just in Time! Bodcau Shooting Range Ready to Reopen

You might recall that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries informed us back in early May of this year that the shooting range at Bodcau Wildlife Management Area would be closed on May 16 while renovations were made and improvements to the infrastructure of the range. LDWF told us...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

