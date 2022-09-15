Read full article on original website
Janie Williamson
5d ago
Throw him in prison where Justice will be served. He might find a husband
Reply
5
Related
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022.
St. Landry deputies bust heroin "stash house"
Deputies have been investigating a heroin distribution ring for more than a year, and say they have found the place where the drugs were processed and kept.
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations
Louisiana Man Faces Up to Ten Years in Federal Prison for After Pleading Guilty to Firearm Violations. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Raymond Bayona, age 32, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 15, 2022, before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to a one-count indictment charging him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs. Lake Arthur, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, detectives from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Arthur Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on Calcasieu Street in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana
A Be On The Look Out Has been Issued for an Escapee in Southwest Louisiana. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on Friday, September 16, 2022, that inmate Dustin Causey walked away from a facility in DeQuincy, Louisiana while in custody around 8:30 a.m. He was dressed casually in a white shirt, blue jeans, and a NAPA hat.
Louisiana Woman Claims That a Local Business Owner Pulled a Gun on Her Family in Viral Facebook Post
It's a wild photo that has been shared thousands of times by a woman who is sending a warning to her followers. A shocking photo on Dasia Jack's Facebook page has been shared over 3,000 times since she posted it back on September 14th claiming that the owner of a local Lake Charles donut shop pulled a gun on her family.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on September 15, 2022, that on August 23, a Port Sulphur, Louisiana woman pled guilty to theft of oyster violations in the 25th Judicial District of Plaquemines Parish.
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for September 12 – September 16
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for September 12 – September 16. Sulphur, Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
Sulphur man arrested for 3rd-degree rape of 15-year-old
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) arrested a man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old.
KTBS
Audit: Former Louisiana district attorney might have used office money to fund his campaign
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of Louisiana’s 42nd Judicial District for 2020 uncovered a series of issues, from public money spent on the district attorney’s political campaign, to missing contracts, misuse of diversion fund money, and payroll problems. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a contracted...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 15