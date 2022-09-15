Read full article on original website
OSBI Investigating After Garfield County Deputy Shoots, Kills Man Armed With Knife
The OSBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man on Saturday. According to the OSBI, a Garfield County deputy responded to a mental health call involving Weston Cassody at 7402 S. Highway 74 in Covington, Oklahoma. Authorities said the deputy went inside the...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon man gets two years in prison for stabbing
A Yukon man accused of trying to stab a transient to death this summer has been convicted and sentenced to prison. Norman William Jansen, Jr., 64, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at a Sept. 9th hearing in Canadian County District Court.
Silver alert issued for missing woman in Logan County.
Logan County, Oklahoma (KFOR)- The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 84-year-old woman who went missing Sunday afternoon. Elaine Jackson has been missing for about two hours after she went for a walk from her house near Broadway and highway 33, said the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. She is reported to have dementia. […]
KOCO
Police search for suspects after drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police searched for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City. On Saturday night, police reported a drive-by shooting near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue where a person had been shot in the leg. Police told KOCO 5 that a white sedan drove off...
okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
Choctaw man tackled by officers after allegedly verbally accosting meter-reader
Police say it started when a meter-reader was reportedly verbally assaulted by the man at the home.
Group calls to cut ties with Oklahoma County Jail
Protesters in Midwest City are demanding elected officials end all contracts with the Criminal Justice Advisory Council, which influences policies at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
OHP: 87-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Into Dover Post Office
A man has died after a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Kingfisher County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirms. Troopers said William Farrar, 87, pulled into the Dover Post Office parking lot and drove into the northeast side of the building for unknown reasons. Farrar was transported by Air...
Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue. A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove...
Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera
Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie. Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
1 In Custody After Pursuit In Weatherford
One person is in custody Friday morning after a brief pursuit and a report of 'shots fired' in Weatherford, troopers confirm to News 9. The incident happened in Weatherford after a call came in to authorities about somebody inside a truck driving around town with a gun. Authorities tried to pull over the driver, but the driver fled, authorities said.
KOCO
Man accused of raping female inmate while being booked into Oklahoma County jail
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of raping a handcuffed woman while both were being booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. It's the latest in a string of incidents that have led to ongoing protests about conditions at the jail. Despite...
Truck hauling 105 cattle overturns in Oklahoma City, troopers say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A cattle hauler carrying 105 cattle overturned on Sunday in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the truck overturned just after 10:30 a.m. on I-44 northbound at Southwest 59th Street. Troopers said in a press release the 105 cattle are being loaded into...
Police chase turns into deadly shootout in Western Oklahoma
It all started when the suspect went to a Weatherford business, pulled a gun and threatened an employee.
High speed chase in OKC leaves neighbors concerned
A man is in custody after leading police on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman Thursday afternoon.
OKCPD: Police trying to identify 3 people who allegedly attacked a 67-year-old man
The Oklahoma City Police Department is trying to identify three people in a video allegedly attacking an older gentleman.
OHP: All lanes of OK-19 reopen east of Apache
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, all lanes of OK-19 east of Apache are closed.
Police release video connected to unsolved murder in OKC
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an unsolved murder.
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
chickashatoday.com
Additional Embezzlement Charges, RICO Charge Filed Against Oklahoma Contractor
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts...
