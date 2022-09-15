ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

Yukon man gets two years in prison for stabbing

A Yukon man accused of trying to stab a transient to death this summer has been convicted and sentenced to prison. Norman William Jansen, Jr., 64, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at a Sept. 9th hearing in Canadian County District Court.
YUKON, OK
Silver alert issued for missing woman in Logan County.

Logan County, Oklahoma (KFOR)- The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 84-year-old woman who went missing Sunday afternoon. Elaine Jackson has been missing for about two hours after she went for a walk from her house near Broadway and highway 33, said the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. She is reported to have dementia. […]
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1 In Custody After Pursuit In Weatherford

One person is in custody Friday morning after a brief pursuit and a report of 'shots fired' in Weatherford, troopers confirm to News 9. The incident happened in Weatherford after a call came in to authorities about somebody inside a truck driving around town with a gun. Authorities tried to pull over the driver, but the driver fled, authorities said.
WEATHERFORD, OK
