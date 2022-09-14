Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Front Street Animal Shelter offers free adoptions to help pets find homes away from the heat
The threat of extreme heat this weekend is sparking concerns over the wellbeing of our furry friends. In fact, animals could get first degree burns on their paws just from walking on the pavement. Donna Young has been a dog owner her whole life. She's currently the proud mom of...
More Pets Up for Adoption in Maine After Puerto Rico Rescue
We all know the importance of “Adopt Don’t Shop!” and rescuing furry friends that are in shelters. We have many incredible shelters around Maine with high volume, allowing our residents to have ample opportunities and options for bringing a pet home in the most benevolent way. If...
WKRC
Nationwide pet adoption campaign helps record number of pets find homes
NEW YORK (WKRC) - A national pet adoption and donation campaign hit record numbers in its efforts to "clear the shelters." Clear the Shelters 2022, a campaign through NBCUniversal Local, was able to find over 161,000 pets across the country homes during the month of August, the highest single-year adoption total in its eight-year history.
msn.com
Adorable beagle pups saved from lab testing find hope at N.J. shelter
Life was not supposed to be good for these five beagle puppies. The five-month olds with big eyes, floppy ears and wet noses were bred to be laboratory animals, meant to live out their lives in cages as tests were preformed on them. But the fates of Nickolai, Courage, Esteban,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Milo
Meet Milo! This sweet 2-year-old boy loves going for walks and runs but is just as happy to stay home and cuddle on the couch.
Upworthy
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her
When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert
A tragic report from Arizona’s Family: Authorities rescued 150 dogs living in the middle of the Arizona desert. Responders found the dogs in “a campground full of trash and debris… kept in cages and handmade kennels,” per the report. Apparently, the dogs belonged to a couple living in the desert about 60 miles outside the city of […] The post 150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert appeared first on DogTime.
All 4,000 beagles have been rescued from breeding facility closed after animal welfare violations
It took nearly six weeks, but all 4,000 beagles have been rescued from a now-closed breeding facility in Virginia. The pups have been flown across the country, and rescue groups around the nation are working to find them homes. The last 312 dogs were removed from the facility Wednesday, the...
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
CVAS: Meet Hamilton and Amelia, pets of the week
Meet Hamilton and Amelia, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Hamilton and Amelia would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
DVM 360
Animal welfare groups launch initiative to help dogs and cats find forever homes
Currently rescues and shelters are overfilled with over 250,000 pets waiting to be adopted. Recently, animal welfare advocates, shelters, and rescues launched Share the Care, a campaign spotlighting the powerful affect people can have on homeless animals in their community through even the smallest acts of kindness. These can include adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating, or simply sharing adoptable animals on social media to provide them the opportunity to find forever homes.
Listen to Rescue Dog's Heartbreaking Cries at Shelter: 'She Needs Out'
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
Channel 6000
With prices for cat food and dog food rising, here are 10 ways to save while feeding your furry friends
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With inflation at a 40-year high, prices are going up everywhere you look. This includes in the pet food aisle. The higher cost of dog and cat food can put stress on your finances, but there are strategic moves you can make to save money. Whether you have one pet or multiple, these money-saving tips and items are aimed at reducing your pet-food costs.
CVAS: Meet Scorpius and Turbo, pets of the week
Meet Scorpius and Turbo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Scorpius and Turbo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
catster.com
Cats Rule at the Kitty Bodega
The past couple of years have been a time of change and reflection for many people as they dealt with pandemic-related challenges. Although the circumstances may not have been happy, making the most of a situation can make things easier. For many years, Angie Ily ran her own business to...
Comments / 0