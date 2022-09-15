ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Top of the Morning, Sept. 15, 2022

By JIM ROSSOW jrossow@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
The News-Gazette
 2 days ago

The corn maze at L&A Family Farms near Paris opens Saturday with a clever new look.

As a first-year sponsor, Eastern Illinois University offered up a design that Missouri-based Precision Mazes carved into 10 acres of corn, including Old Main at the entrance and a giant “#EIU” that feeds into the mazes.

The connection to the Charleston school doesn’t end there. Those successfully locating the three checkpoints throughout the maze — taking a selfie at each stop for evidence — will have the chance to spin a wheel for prizes (EIU swag) afterward.

EIU Director of Marketing and Communications Christy Kilgore said school officials will take a dry run Friday and is confident “that we won’t get lost. We think it’s a really cool design and a neat opportunity to walk in the castle (Old Main) in a way.”

Precision Mazes needed 10 hours in July to finish the job. Owner Rob Stouffer, who started his business in 2001, said the giant lettering and castle was “a fun project” made better by the conditions at L&A Family Farms. “If the crop looks good, our work looks awesome.”

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur homes get free makeover

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

International film festival returns to Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Mattoon Public Library is once again hosting the international Manhattan Short film festival. Four years ago, the library searched for more ways to bring the community together related to the arts. They have served as a hosting location for the festival ever since. “We found the opportunity to offer primarily […]
MATTOON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Charleston, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Paris, IL
Education
City
Paris, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Teen shot walking in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teen was shot Friday evening walking near West Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road, said officials. Champaign Police arrived and found a 16-year-old with several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his legs. The teen was walking near Springfield Avenue when another male started following him, officials said. The shooter shot the teen […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Derric Hightower, Jr Scholarship Established at Schlarman Academy

Schlarman Academy is proud to announce that Darrin Hightower and his non-profit organization Darrin’s Kids 2 has established the Derric Hightower, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The full tuition scholarship will be awarded each year to a kindergarten student at Schlarman Academy. Derric Hightower, Jr. attended Danville schools and graduated from...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

New American Welcome Center to host Champaign’s first El Grito event

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As Hispanic Heritage Month comes along, there is a chance to spend a night immersing yourself in Hispanic culture. The New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA will celebrate El Grito de Independencia Friday at 7 p.m. at Maize, a Mexican Grill. The celebration lasts till 10:30 p.m. Officials said it […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#L A Family Farms#Precision Mazes#Eiu
WCIA

Dead bird with West Nile Virus found in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Vermilion County Health Department announced they have found a dead bird that tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Danville. The bird was found Sept. 7 and tested at the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory.  Three other birds from Vermilion County have been tested this season, and all […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

10 Years Later: Family of Ed Hataway still searching for answers

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It has been a decade since Ed Hataway's murder. After all this time, his family is still looking for answers. On Sunday, September 16, 2012, Ed Hataway disappeared from his Olney, Illinois home. When police began investigating, they discovered his door was unlocked and all of...
OLNEY, IL
WCIA

More changes coming to downtown Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
DANVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
SALEM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
MyWabashValley.com

A taste of Germany coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you’re looking to enjoy authentic German food and beer in Terre Haute this weekend, you’re in luck. The 49th annual Oktoberfest is back. It’s taking place Sept. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each night at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Champaign firefighters respond to fire at EpiWorks

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters said they responded to a building fire Friday afternoon. In a press release, officials said the fire was in the gas vault of EpiWorks at 1606 Rion Drive. The fire caused crews to evacuate a nearby hotel and school. Crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to respond to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Decatur looking to sell former fire station

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is now accepting proposals regarding the sale of former Fire Station 3. The station, located at 1308 West Eldorado Drive, closed last year as it grew older. A new Station 3 opened nearby and now serves as the headquarters of the firefighter companies that were formerly based […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Domestic disturbance results in gunfire

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Illinois State Police are investigating a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Around 1:55 a.m. on Sept 17, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of North Missouri and Orchard Streets in Atwood. Deputies said when they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who had discharged his gun during […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I dorm hall vandalized, student arrested

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing a charge of criminal damage to state property after a residence hall on campus was vandalized on Wednesday. Officers said they arrested William Turk, 18, on Thursday in connection to the vandalism. A University Housing employee reported to police that 23 ceiling-mounted exit signs […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Recycling Collection Event Set for September 24

September 14, 2022 -Macon County Environmental Management will once again host a TV/Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Saturday, September 24, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Bridge construction starting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
DECATUR, IL
The News-Gazette

The News-Gazette

Champaign, IL
883
Followers
34
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News-Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy