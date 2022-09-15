Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Sabrina Madison announces run for Madison Common Council
Sabrina Madison is in the race for Madison Common Council. The founder of the Progress Center for Black Women announced on Facebook Thursday that she would seek to replace Gary Halverson, who announced his resignation late Wednesday night, nearly a week after it was revealed that he was briefly a member of the far-right organization The Oath Keepers.
Madison Muslim activist and entrepreneur Masood Akhtar to be honored at the White House
President Joe Biden has chosen 21 individuals from across the country to be honored on Thursday, Sept. 15, as “Uniters” in a special “United We Stand” Summit ceremony at the White House to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.” One of those 21 will be Madison’s Masood Akhtar, founder and president of We Are Many-United Against Hate Movement (WAM-UAH).
“You can’t silence us.” Verona school board unanimously passes AAPI education resolution
The Verona Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution Monday committing to teaching Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) history and culture across the curriculum. Verona becomes the first district in the state to adopt the language and spirit of a Wisconsin Association of School Board resolution...
UW-Madison raises Ho-Chunk Nation flag over Bascom Hill
The University of Wisconsin-Madison raised the Ho-Chunk Nation flag over Bascom Hall, the university’s main administration building, in an outdoor ceremony Thursday morning in the heart of the UW campus. The Ho-Chunk Nation flag will fly at Bascom Hall for more than six weeks this fall. The UW–Madison campus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Rep Francesca Hong to lead discussion on intersection of health, housing, food and security
State Representative Francesca Hong will moderate a panel titled “Lack of Access: Intersections of health, housing, food & security” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Francesca Hong is an American chef, community organizer, and politician...
Law enforcement, education, community leaders convene to address juvenile crime
About 30 leaders in law enforcement, education and human services from communities across Dane County – Madison, Sun Prairie, Marshall, Oregon and other communities – to discuss ways to collaborate to address juvenile crime. The meeting, held at the United Way of Dane County in Madison, was convened...
Library Takeover Returns: Submit Your Application!
From September 15 – October 15, 2022, Madison Public Library is accepting applications for the Library Takeover program. Teams of three or four people can apply to participate in the program, which includes a four-session course on event planning and culminates in a finished and fully-funded program at the library in the spring of 2023. The library will choose three teams to participate for 2022-2023 and will provide $2,000 for each team to use in planning their event. Each individual team member will also receive a $400 stipend and a certificate of completion from Madison Public Library. No previous event-planning experience is necessary – all that’s needed is a great idea for community engagement!
Gabe Doyle to lead important discussion on mental health at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Gabe Doyle will moderate a panel titled “Pushing Past Stigma: Mental Health Dialogues” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Gabe is Chief Health Initiatives Officer at the FFBWW. He oversees Community Health Workers specializing in...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I was misled’: Madison alder Gary Halverson listed on Oath Keepers membership rolls
MADISON, Wis. — A current Madison alder’s name appears on a leaked list of those who paid to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group now being investigated for its involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alder Gary Halverson, who represents...
“Sifting and Reckoning” exhibit grapples with racist history of UW
Today, a new exhibit is being opened to the public at the Chazen Museum of Art on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The culmination of multiple years of research and planning, the UW-Madison Public History Project exhibit looks to ask questions about the real history of UW-Madison itself. The Public History Project looks to give voice to a lesser-known history of UW-Madison through students, staff, and associates of the university who have been affected by marginalization across identities.
Urban Triage to host 1st annual Urban Harvest Festival on Saturday
As the incoming fall season quickly approaches, harvesting crops is the task at hand for many farmers and gardeners across the Madison area. One group is especially ecstatic about the harvest season and is celebrating their hard work with a festival. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Urban Triage will be hosting the Annual Urban Harvest Festival at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability where they have been working alongside farmers to run an agricultural program that educates, feeds, and inspires the community. Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke, Agriculture Program Lead at Urban Triage, is at the helm of their operations at the Farley Center and has worked with the children and guardians throughout the year to get to this point of harvest and commemoration.
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Special Black Oxygen edition
This week Henry wants to share a conversation he had with Angela Russell on her podcast Black Oxygen. This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Leading Our Way Forward:” Powerful lineup at 14th annual Black Women’s Wellness Summit aims to transform Black women’s health
The 14th annual Black Women’s Wellness Summit, which will be held virtually on Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24, will also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, a Madison-based organization that has really scaled up its team and the organization’s reach in the last few years as it works to radically transform Black women’s health.
“Me in Media:” Nepherterra Best to lead discussion on representation
Nepherterra Best will moderate a panel titled “The Me in Media: Reflections on Representation” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Nepherterra ‘Neph’ Estrada Best is a seasoned entrepreneur and public relations professional who is passionate...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 9
A Madison alder was revealed as a former member of the Oath Keepers, drawing sharp reaction from Common Council leadership and two organizations that endorsed his election. Plus, a south-side development gets a grocery store and COVID remain steady. Listen now:
Brandi Grayson to lead panel on the investor’s role in the community
Urban Triage founder and CEO Brandi Grayson will moderate a panel titled “The Investor Role In Community Oriented Solutions” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Brandi Grayson is the proud mother of three daughters age 28,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oneida leader Laura Laitinen-Warren to lead discussion on teaching through the pandemic era
Laura Laitinen-Warren will lead a panel discussion titled “Lessons Learned: Teaching through the pandemic era” on October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit presented by UW Credit Union. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Laitinen-Warren is currently serving on the Board of Education for the...
Urban League Guild, Red Cross seek donations at Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive
September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, a time to recognize the many people living with sickle cell disease, the most common inherited blood disease that affects more than 100,000 people in the United States and 20 million people worldwide, impacting African Americans at disproportionate rates. The Urban League of Greater...
Through a variety of programs, Literacy Network invites community to build skills, reach life goals during National Literacy Month
September marks the beginning of another school year and the turn into another fall season, but it also marks an important month for English language learners. September is also National Literacy Month, and Madison’s Literacy Network, headed by Executive Director Jeff Burkhart, has been leading the charge locally to help community members learn and master the English language.
Madison filmmaker’s documentary on Indigenous chefs to screen at New York Latino Film Festival
Alejandro Mirand Cruz’s latest film, “Decolonizing Dinner,” is “very kindred to my own spirit and my own roots, traditional roots,” he says. The 12-minute short documentary highlights traditional Indigenous food through two Wisconsin chefs: Ho-Chunk Nation member Chef Elena Terry, owner of Wild Bearies, and Ched Anthony Gallarday, a Latino man of of Mexica heritage who owns Tavos restaurant in Milwaukee. The chefs tell the story of their own journeys to the culinary profession, as well as the centuries-long history of Indigenous foods. It touches on the centuries-long Mexica relationship with corn, including the genetic engineering ancient people accomplished, as well as the importance of the “three sisters” – beans, corn and squash – to the Ho-Chunk people.
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0