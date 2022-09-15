Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Special Black Oxygen edition
This week Henry wants to share a conversation he had with Angela Russell on her podcast Black Oxygen. This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
Urban Triage to host 1st annual Urban Harvest Festival on Saturday
As the incoming fall season quickly approaches, harvesting crops is the task at hand for many farmers and gardeners across the Madison area. One group is especially ecstatic about the harvest season and is celebrating their hard work with a festival. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Urban Triage will be hosting the Annual Urban Harvest Festival at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability where they have been working alongside farmers to run an agricultural program that educates, feeds, and inspires the community. Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke, Agriculture Program Lead at Urban Triage, is at the helm of their operations at the Farley Center and has worked with the children and guardians throughout the year to get to this point of harvest and commemoration.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 14
The world of the arts, like many other institutions, is often less than welcoming to marginalized communities. Annik Dupaty, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Director of Events & Volunteers, joins the show today to touch on the issues she’ll dig into when she leads a panel discussion at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit about inclusion in the arts and ensuring everyone has access.
Viva México Festival 2022
La Movida 94.5FM/1480AM and Mid-West Family Broadcasting will host the 21st Annual Viva México Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Breese Stevens Field on Madison’s near east side. The annual celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day will feature plenty of delicious Mexican food to enjoy, traditional Latino folk dance,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annik Dupaty to lead panel on purposeful inclusion in the arts
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Director of Events and Volunteers Annik Dupaty will lead a panel discussion titled “Disruption: Beyond Initiatives and Toward Purposeful Inclusion in the Arts” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. For over...
“Unity is Power:” NAACP Dane County Branch announces return of annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The annual Freedom Fund Dinner is back. The NAACP Dane County Branch fundraisier is returning for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in downtown Madison. The Freedom Fund is the primary fundraiser for the NAACP Dane...
Beyond diversity, toward belonging: Keetra Burnette to lead important discussion at Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Keetra Burnette will moderate a panel titled “Beyond Diversity and Toward Belonging” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Currently serving as United Way of Dane County’s Director of Stakeholder Engagement and Chair of the City...
UW-Madison raises Ho-Chunk Nation flag over Bascom Hill
The University of Wisconsin-Madison raised the Ho-Chunk Nation flag over Bascom Hall, the university’s main administration building, in an outdoor ceremony Thursday morning in the heart of the UW campus. The Ho-Chunk Nation flag will fly at Bascom Hall for more than six weeks this fall. The UW–Madison campus...
RELATED PEOPLE
“Leading Our Way Forward:” Powerful lineup at 14th annual Black Women’s Wellness Summit aims to transform Black women’s health
The 14th annual Black Women’s Wellness Summit, which will be held virtually on Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24, will also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, a Madison-based organization that has really scaled up its team and the organization’s reach in the last few years as it works to radically transform Black women’s health.
21st Viva México Festival will commemorate Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 18
La Movida 94.5FM/1480AM and Mid-West Family Broadcasting will host the 21st Annual Viva México Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Breese Stevens Field on Madison’s near east side. The annual celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day will feature plenty of delicious Mexican food to enjoy, traditional Latino folk dance,...
Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Ro James to highlight Capital Land Music Festival on Saturday
“I’ve never been to Madison or Sun Prairie and I’m not really familiar with Wisconsin but I love traveling to different parts of the world and meeting different people. Honestly, I love to dive into whatever it is in your city that people love whether it be the place to eat or like a museum or shopping area that I should go check out,” says Grammy-nominated R&B singer/songwriter Ro James. “So I’m excited to just tap into whatever Madison has to offer and to be able to share with the people my journey, my music, and my sound to continue to expand my audience … planting new seeds.”
“Sifting and Reckoning” exhibit grapples with racist history of UW
Today, a new exhibit is being opened to the public at the Chazen Museum of Art on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The culmination of multiple years of research and planning, the UW-Madison Public History Project exhibit looks to ask questions about the real history of UW-Madison itself. The Public History Project looks to give voice to a lesser-known history of UW-Madison through students, staff, and associates of the university who have been affected by marginalization across identities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Library Takeover Returns: Submit Your Application!
From September 15 – October 15, 2022, Madison Public Library is accepting applications for the Library Takeover program. Teams of three or four people can apply to participate in the program, which includes a four-session course on event planning and culminates in a finished and fully-funded program at the library in the spring of 2023. The library will choose three teams to participate for 2022-2023 and will provide $2,000 for each team to use in planning their event. Each individual team member will also receive a $400 stipend and a certificate of completion from Madison Public Library. No previous event-planning experience is necessary – all that’s needed is a great idea for community engagement!
Madison Muslim activist and entrepreneur Masood Akhtar to be honored at the White House
President Joe Biden has chosen 21 individuals from across the country to be honored on Thursday, Sept. 15, as “Uniters” in a special “United We Stand” Summit ceremony at the White House to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.” One of those 21 will be Madison’s Masood Akhtar, founder and president of We Are Many-United Against Hate Movement (WAM-UAH).
Gabe Doyle to lead important discussion on mental health at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Gabe Doyle will moderate a panel titled “Pushing Past Stigma: Mental Health Dialogues” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Gabe is Chief Health Initiatives Officer at the FFBWW. He oversees Community Health Workers specializing in...
Madison365 Week in Review for September 10
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the YWCA Madison Racial Justice Summit. Registration open now!. prompting a strong rebuke from Common Council leaders. Madison band Kinfolk will headline entertainment at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Rashad Cobb has been named chief operating officer at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Me in Media:” Nepherterra Best to lead discussion on representation
Nepherterra Best will moderate a panel titled “The Me in Media: Reflections on Representation” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Nepherterra ‘Neph’ Estrada Best is a seasoned entrepreneur and public relations professional who is passionate...
2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair
2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie. The Multicultural Fair is an event centered on honoring and celebrating the different cultures that live in Sun Prairie by bringing the community together for an experience of unique foods, performances, activities, and more.
Kinfolk to headline Wisconsin Leadership Summit entertainment
When the professional development sessions wind down on the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on October 10, the rhythm and soul will ramp up. Madison-based R&B and soul band Kinfolk will take the stage and entertain attendees at the fifth annual event. Organizers from Madison365, which hosts and produces the Summit, have given first in-person Summit since 2019 the theme, “Family Reunion,” which fits exactly what the band hopes to accomplish.
State Rep Francesca Hong to lead discussion on intersection of health, housing, food and security
State Representative Francesca Hong will moderate a panel titled “Lack of Access: Intersections of health, housing, food & security” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Francesca Hong is an American chef, community organizer, and politician...
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0