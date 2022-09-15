ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
TODAY.com

What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion

On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
The Independent

Rape, incest exceptions pulled from S Carolina abortion bill

A group of South Carolina senators voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban with Democrats choosing not to vote in what appeared to be a strategy to try to prevent the bill from passing through the Legislature.The 7-3 vote in the Senate Medical Affairs Committee involved all Republican men. The committee then took a break before considering more changes as it decides whether to send the bill to the Senate floor.The same bill without the exceptions appeared to fail in the more conservative state House last week before some Republicans maneuvered through...
POLITICS
The Independent

Woman in agony from nonviable pregnancy forced to wait five days for abortion in Texas

Anti-abortion laws in Texas, and the healthcare crisis that followed them, forced a pregnant woman in the state to wait five days to receive abortion care for a nonviable pregnancy facing a severe medical emergency.By the 15th week of Kristina Cruickshank’s pregnancy, a large, fluid-filled sac had surrounded the fetus, and blood-filled cysts covered her ovaries while fluid filled her abdomen, according to the Houston Chronicle, citing medical records shared with the newspaper.The Chronicle reports that she was “frail, vomiting and in pain” when she arrived at Methodist Sugar Land hospital on 3 June. She arrived just three weeks...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#State Supreme Court#Politics State#Democratic
Newsweek

Trump May Not Be Target of FBI Seizing Mike Lindell's Phone

The FBI seizing Mike Lindell's phone on Tuesday night may not be focused on an investigation into former President Donald Trump, according to the MyPillow CEO. On Tuesday evening, MyPillow CEO and prominent supporter of Trump, Lindell confirmed that the FBI executed a search warrant and seized his phone while he was at a Minnesota Hardee's fast-food location. While speaking on his show, The Lindell Report, the MyPillow CEO explained that he was approached by FBI agents while in the fast-food drive-thru and told to handover his phone.
Washington Examiner

South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object

South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves Up The Street To Escape One State's Ban

The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Intercept

Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie

On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
NEVADA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle

Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy