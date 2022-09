The biggest solar power facility in the state was authorized by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday. According to a press release from the PUC, Xcel Energy’s proposed Sherco Solar Project, which is anticipated to produce 460 megawatts of electricity, will be situated on two distinct parcels in Becker and Clear Lake townships, close to the company’s coal-powered Sherburne County Generating Facility in Becker.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO