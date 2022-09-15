Read full article on original website
A suspect was arrested after three men were shot in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday, authorities said.Two of the gunshot victims were rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after being shot in the back, arms and legs, a police spokesperson said. A third man sought treatment at North Shore Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.According to reports, the triple shooting occurred on Northwest Miami-Dade, near the 10700 block of NW Seventh Avenue.Officials said as investigators were searching the scene for clues the unidentified male suspect returned to the location and was taken into custody.Police did not immediately say what led to the gunfire or if the shooter knew the victims.None of the victims were immediately identified.
