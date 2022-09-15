ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Park, FL

CBS Miami

Suspect arrested in NW Miami-Dade triple shooting

A suspect was arrested after three men were shot in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday, authorities said.Two of the gunshot victims were rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after being shot in the back, arms and legs, a police spokesperson said. A third man sought treatment at North Shore Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.According to reports, the triple shooting occurred on Northwest Miami-Dade, near the 10700 block of NW Seventh Avenue.Officials said as investigators were searching the scene for clues the unidentified male suspect returned to the location and was taken into custody.Police did not immediately say what led to the gunfire or if the shooter knew the victims.None of the victims were immediately identified.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
LAUDERHILL, FL
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek Man Purposely Hit 2 Victims With Car During Assault

A Coconut Creek man was arrested earlier this month for purposely hitting two men with his car during a domestic violence assault, then reversing and trying to hit them again, court records show. Anthony Tomasino, 46, of the 2000 block of Northwest 42nd Ave., carried out the vehicular attack on...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight

BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
BELLE GLADE, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Leading High-Speed South Florida Chase Facing Multiple Charges

A man accused of leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase in South Florida made his first appearance in court Friday to face multiple charges. Channing Howard, 19, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault and other charges following Thursday's chase that spanned two South Florida counties.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman arrested for battery on 11-year-old student

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested on Sept. 15 after a video circulated of her striking a sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police

After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said. Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

