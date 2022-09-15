This week Henry wants to share a conversation he had with Angela Russell on her podcast Black Oxygen. This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.

MADISON, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO