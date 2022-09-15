Read full article on original website
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Special Black Oxygen edition
This week Henry wants to share a conversation he had with Angela Russell on her podcast Black Oxygen. This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
Madison Muslim activist and entrepreneur Masood Akhtar to be honored at the White House
President Joe Biden has chosen 21 individuals from across the country to be honored on Thursday, Sept. 15, as “Uniters” in a special “United We Stand” Summit ceremony at the White House to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.” One of those 21 will be Madison’s Masood Akhtar, founder and president of We Are Many-United Against Hate Movement (WAM-UAH).
Kinfolk to headline Wisconsin Leadership Summit entertainment
When the professional development sessions wind down on the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on October 10, the rhythm and soul will ramp up. Madison-based R&B and soul band Kinfolk will take the stage and entertain attendees at the fifth annual event. Organizers from Madison365, which hosts and produces the Summit, have given first in-person Summit since 2019 the theme, “Family Reunion,” which fits exactly what the band hopes to accomplish.
Brandi Grayson to lead panel on the investor’s role in the community
Urban Triage founder and CEO Brandi Grayson will moderate a panel titled “The Investor Role In Community Oriented Solutions” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Brandi Grayson is the proud mother of three daughters age 28,...
Madison365 Week in Review for September 3
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration open now!. Shannon Holsey will deliver the opening remarks at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on Indigenous Peoples Day. Kyree Brooks will serve on an education panel and DJ the lunch hour. In...
Joe Maldonado to lead social justice panel at Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Fitchburg alder and longtime community leader Joe Maldonado will moderate a panel titled “Going through the Motions: How to Effectively Move DEI from Performative to Transformative” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit presented by UW Credit Union. Registration is open now at...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: August 30
On the podast today: a Madison church is paying a voluntary tax to Wisconsin’s Indigenous nations, Madison Out of School Time honors 12 local youth workers, Freedom Inc extends a scholarship deadline and COVID cases drop quite a bit. Listen now:
You can now order five free at-home COVID tests from the state of Wisconsin
As the federal government is ending its program of providing free at-home COVID tests this week, the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced today that it will provide five free tests per household. Anyone in the state can order a package of tests at the Say Yes! COVID...
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’
When Tony Moore wants to make a quick grocery run, his options are limited. Most of the foods that fill the shelves in his Kenosha, Wisconsin neighborhood are laden with sugar and fat — chips, soda and other sweets. Moore calls it the kind of food you eat to just “fill your stomach.” It’s the only food he can find at a gas station, after all.
Local docs launch Medical Organization for Latino Advancement Wisconsin chapter
The Latino community is the fastest-growing segment of the population in Wisconsin, but the number of physicians from that community has been declining nationwide over the past 30 years. Fewer than five percent of physicians in the US identify as Hispanic or Latino. “We know in medicine that if you...
“It’s something we owe.” Madison church pays “voluntary tax” to Indigenous nations
The history of Indigenous peoples in Wisconsin is deep and abundant, yet it’s a history that has long gone glossed over without proper attention or, in many cases, unacknowledged completely. St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church on Madison’s west side is looking to push against narratives of erasure by giving back...
Community Shares of Wisconsin will honor local social and environmental justice leaders with Community Change-Maker Awards
Community Shares of Wisconsin (CSW) will honor local leaders and organizations who are advancing social and environmental justice in the greater Madison community on Sept. 22 at the annual Community Change-Maker Awards event at Union South. Dana Pellebon, an activist, artist, and educator who represents the District 33 of the...
Mary Peltola set to make history as the first Alaska Native in Congress
(CNN) — Democrat Mary Peltola is set to make history as the first Alaska Native in Congress — while thwarting the attempted political comeback of former Gov. Sarah Palin — by winning a special House election, according to unofficial ranked-choice voting results released Wednesday by the state Division of Elections.
