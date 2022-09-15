ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Madison365

Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Special Black Oxygen edition

This week Henry wants to share a conversation he had with Angela Russell on her podcast Black Oxygen. This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison Muslim activist and entrepreneur Masood Akhtar to be honored at the White House

President Joe Biden has chosen 21 individuals from across the country to be honored on Thursday, Sept. 15, as "Uniters" in a special "United We Stand" Summit ceremony at the White House to "counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety." One of those 21 will be Madison's Masood Akhtar, founder and president of We Are Many-United Against Hate Movement (WAM-UAH).
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Kinfolk to headline Wisconsin Leadership Summit entertainment

When the professional development sessions wind down on the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on October 10, the rhythm and soul will ramp up. Madison-based R&B and soul band Kinfolk will take the stage and entertain attendees at the fifth annual event. Organizers from Madison365, which hosts and produces the Summit, have given first in-person Summit since 2019 the theme, "Family Reunion," which fits exactly what the band hopes to accomplish.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for September 3

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration open now!. Shannon Holsey will deliver the opening remarks at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on Indigenous Peoples Day. Kyree Brooks will serve on an education panel and DJ the lunch hour. In...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It's Only 10 Minutes: August 30

On the podast today: a Madison church is paying a voluntary tax to Wisconsin's Indigenous nations, Madison Out of School Time honors 12 local youth workers, Freedom Inc extends a scholarship deadline and COVID cases drop quite a bit. Listen now:
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of 'food deserts'

When Tony Moore wants to make a quick grocery run, his options are limited. Most of the foods that fill the shelves in his Kenosha, Wisconsin neighborhood are laden with sugar and fat — chips, soda and other sweets. Moore calls it the kind of food you eat to just "fill your stomach." It's the only food he can find at a gas station, after all.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Community Shares of Wisconsin will honor local social and environmental justice leaders with Community Change-Maker Awards

Community Shares of Wisconsin (CSW) will honor local leaders and organizations who are advancing social and environmental justice in the greater Madison community on Sept. 22 at the annual Community Change-Maker Awards event at Union South. Dana Pellebon, an activist, artist, and educator who represents the District 33 of the...
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison's communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

