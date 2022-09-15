ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana abortion ban goes into effect despite ongoing lawsuits

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIrbY_0hwMsvlP00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's abortion ban went into effect Thursday.

The ban will limit access to more than 1.5 million people of reproductive age in Indiana, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

Indiana was the first state to pass an abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, removing federal protections for abortion rights.

This comes as a lawsuit filed by abortion providers challenge the legality of the law under the state's constitution. The plaintiffs have asked the court to grant a preliminary injunction, temporarily keeping the ban from going into effect while litigation continues. A hearing for the injunction is scheduled for Sept. 19.

The lawsuit claims the abortion ban infringes on residents' right to privacy, violating Indiana's guarantee of equal privileges and immunities and violates the Constitution's due course of law clause because of its unconstitutionally vague language.

The Indiana lawsuit filed against members of the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana and county prosecutors, was filed by Planned Parenthood, the Lawyering Project, the ACLU of Indiana and WilmerHale on behalf of abortion providers including Planned Parenthood, Women's Med Group Professional Corp and All-Options.

While the lawsuit was filed on Aug. 31, two judges recused themselves from presiding over the case and a third judge only agreed to take up the case on Friday. The first two judges did not reveal why they recused themselves.

Plaintiffs had filed a request for a hold on the abortion ban since Aug. 31.

A second lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana on behalf of Hoosier Jews for Choice and five women claims the abortion ban violates their religious freedom by limiting their ability to get an abortion under circumstances prohibited by the ban.

Indiana's ban makes it a felony to provide abortion services and only allows for limited exceptions. It replaces a previous 22-week abortion ban with a near-total ban on abortion.

Abortions up to certain stages in pregnancy are permitted if the woman's life is in danger, the fetus is diagnosed with a fatal anomaly or if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest, according to the lawsuit.

Providers who violate the ban will have their license revoked and could face between one to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Indiana abortion clinics reopening after judge blocks ban

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — After an Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, phones starting ringing across Indiana abortion clinics, which are preparing to resume the procedure a week after the ban had gone into effect. “People are getting the word that abortion...
INDIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Doctors explain what it's been like to provide reproductive health care in post-Roe America

Dr. Katherine McHugh is an ob-gyn in Indiana who has been practicing medicine for about 10 years and has provided abortion care to thousands of women. In late June, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — the decision that legalized abortion nationwide — the clinic where McHugh works was flooded with calls from patients in states where the procedure became illegal following the high court’s decision.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
WHIO Dayton

New evidence alleges Ethan Crumbley exhibited more warning signs ahead of school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. — (OXFORD, Mich.) -- New evidence uncovered during discovery of the case of Ethan Crumbley allegedly shows that Oxford High School teachers and school officials failed to respond to warning signs exhibited by the accused school shooter in the months leading up to the November 2021 shooting, attorney Ven Johnson, who represents the victims and their families in a lawsuit, told reporters Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Lawsuits#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#The Lawyering Project#Wilmerhale
WHIO Dayton

Prehistoric human jawbone found in Iowa River

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The mystery surrounding partial human remains found last month in the Iowa River has deepened, but the find is attracting more attention from archaeologists than law enforcement. According to KCCI, Iowa’s Office of the State Archaeologist determined that the human jawbone, discovered Aug. 10 by...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
ACLU
WHIO Dayton

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
WHIO Dayton

Suspect identified in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged after two teens were found shot dead on Sunday. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found by men riding four-wheelers in the woods in western Orange County on Sunday. Both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WHIO Dayton

2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy